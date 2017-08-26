It’s the biggest win in program history for the Bluejays.

The third-ranked Washington volleyball team lost to No. 9 Creighton on Saturday night at the Husky Invitational at Bank of America Arena.

Washington (2-1) fell into an 0-2 hole and lost 25-22, 25-17, 14-25, 25-23.

Carly Dehoog had 13 kills to lead the Huskies, and freshman Lauren Sanders added 11 kills and five blocks. Returning All-American Courtney Schwan added 11 kills and 16 digs. Libero Tia Scrambray had 20 digs and an ace. Bailey Tanner had 49 assists.

Jaali Winters and Taryn Kloth had 16 kills each for the Bluejays (3-0).

UW was the highest-ranked foe Creighton had ever beaten.

Earlier in the day, Schwan had 12 kills and seven digs as the Huskies beat St. Mary’s 25-15, 25-17, 25-19.

UW will play Cal Poly, Seattle U and Santa Clara as it hosts another tournament, along with Seattle U., beginning Friday.

More volleyball

• Seattle U (1-2) lost two matches at the Cal Molten Classic in Berkeley, Calif. The Redhawks started the day with a 26-24, 25-13, 25-15 loss to UC Irvine. They ended it with a 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 loss to host Cal. Katarina Marinkovic led Seattle with 22 kills in the two matches.

• Gonzaga fell to 0-2 after getting swept at the Montana State Bobcat Classic in Boze­man. The host Bobcats beat the Zags 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 24-26, 15-9.

Hydros

• Andrew Tate, who drives the U-9 Real Trac/Delta Gear (it was called the Les Schwab Tires at Seafair where it lost because of a penalty), won the President’s Cup unlimited hydroplane race with a perfect flying start on the Detroit River.

It was the first time the hydros have contested the President’s Cup since 1977. The race was the first of a two-race weekend in Detroit. The circuit will compete for the Gold Cup, the most prized race of the season, on Sunday.