LOS ANGELES – The fifth-ranked Washington volleyball team passed its final test before diving into Pac-12 play, knocking off Oklahoma (9-4) in four sets at the Galen Center to finish nonconference play at 10-0.

Washington dropped the second set, but came out of the intermission playing with high energy and focus to put away the Sooners, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15.

The Dawgs were led by their junior trio of outsides, as Courtney Schwan connected for a match-high 17 kills on a .424 attack percentage plus eight digs and two aces. Crissy Jones filled up the stat sheet with 15 kills while hitting .306, and added three aces and seven blocks. Tia Scambray had 13 kills, an ace and 14 digs.

Washington’s nine service aces was a season high.

“We were losing some matchups at the net, both offensively and defensively. I thought Oklahoma was doing an outstanding job,” said UW coach Keegan Cook about the second set. “So we challenged the team to execute a little better and they did, and they did it with really good enthusiasm. (It was) so fun to watch them play like that in those last two sets.”

The Huskies return home for the start of Pac-12 play with a match Wednesday against Washington State (9-1), which swept College of Charleston on Friday night.

“We’re ready for some more great, close matches in conference,” said Cook. “Our defense has come along, and our serving looked good tonight. We’ve been learning at a frenetic pace, and it’s here, it’s time to go, so the first week’s going to be gnarly right off the bat.”

It was a double sweep for Seattle University to close out the Rutgers Invitational, and non-conference play, in New Brunswick, N.J.

The Redhawks (7-6) began the day with a 28-26, 25-17, 28-26 win over Seton Hall (5-6) and followed in the evening with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 sweep of the host Scarlet Knights — the first win over a Big Ten program in Seattle U volleyball history.

“The momentum from today is great as we head into WAC play,” said Seattle U coach James Finley. “We had an outstanding performance this morning against Seton Hall with amazing play from Matea (Mamic), Shae (Harris) and Iris (Ivanis).

“We had good team effort tonight, good offense for the day and outstanding aggressive serving. Tonight, our two freshman middles made the difference with good numbers and great hitting percentages.”

Mamic led the way against the Pirates, finishing with 22 kills on 45 swings with just two errors.

Against the Scarlet Knights, it was SU’s rookies who led the way. Freshman Katarina Marinkovic led all players with 10 kills to go along with six digs.

The Redhawks open Western Athletic Conference play at New Mexico State on Thursday.

Women’s soccer

After falling behind Baylor in the 30th minute, Washington (5-2-1) was unable to battle back, falling 2-0 to the Bears in Waco, Texas.

“It was a game that we knew was going to be a tough physical match,” said Washington coach Lesle Gallimore. “They have tough kids up front and they make it difficult for you, we had to weather that and in the first half I thought we did that fairly well.”

In the 30th minute, the Huskies had a chance on goal off a free kick and tried to serve it back in, but left the ball short. Baylor was able to score on a breakaway that snuck through Kaylyn Smith’s legs to give Baylor the 1-0 lead.