Washington (9-11, 2-6 in Pac-12) has lost four of its past five games and plays at No. 7 Arizona on Sunday.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Markelle Fultz, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, found a rhythm late in the second half and finished with 28 points but the struggling Washington Huskies lost at Arizona State, 86-75, on Wednesday night.

Shannon Evans II scored 25 points and Tra Holder tallied 21 of his 23 points in the second half, leading Arizona State in a battle of two teams in the lower half of the Pac-12 standings.

Sunday UW men @ Arizona, 12:30 p.m., Ch. 13

Arizona State (10-11, 3-5 Pac-12) ended a four-game losing streak.

The Sun Devils had to hold on after the Huskies trimmed a 15-point deficit early in the second half to three, 50-47 with 12:17 to play. But Washington got no closer, as Holder drilled three straight three-pointers to extend the lead to 69-54 with 6:10 left.

Fultz had eight rebounds and nine assists and made 11 of 23 shots, scoring 20 points in the second half. He was averaging 33.7 points over his previous three games.

Fultz hit a three with 33 seconds to play to make it 81-75, but Washington couldn’t catch up.

Matisse Thybulle added 15 points for the Huskies.

The Sun Devils led 34-29 at halftime, with Evans scoring 11.

“We missed layups, we missed wide-open shots. We couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said. “We had opportunities. This wasn’t a situation where we just couldn’t get good looks at the rim. We couldn’t knock the shots down.”