Fultz is only Husky honored; UCLA’s Lonzo Ball selected as player of the year

Washington freshman Markelle Fultz was named to the Associated Press All-Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball team announced Tuesday.

Fultz, who will not play in Wednesday’s Pac-12 tournament opener because of a sore knee, led the Pac-12 in scoring with a 23.2 average.

UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball was chosen player and newcomer of the year, while Arizona coach Sean Miller was named coach of the year.

Ball arrived at UCLA with plenty of hype and lived up to it this season, leading the nation in assists with 7.8 per game. The 6-foot-6 guard also averaged 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the third-ranked Bruins.

Ball and Fultz were joined on the first team by teammate and fellow freshman TJ Leaf, along with Oregon’s Dillon Brooks, and Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen.

Men’s Basketball

• Eastern Washington senior, Jacob Wiley headlined the All-Big Sky Conference team as the league’s Most Valuable Player and a first-team selection.

Wiley led the Big Sky in rebounding (9.2) and leads the nation in blocked shots at 2.27 a game. Wiley averaged 20.0 points per game.

Wiley combined with junior Bogdan Bliznyuk, a second-team selection, to form the most prolific frontcourt in the conference.

Wiley is only EWU’s third Big Sky MVP in 30 years, joining Alvin Snow (2004) and Kentwood High product Rodney Stuckey (2006).

Hockey

• Seattle scored three first-period goals and the Thunderbirds earned a 5-2 victory over visiting Spokane before 5,807.

Alexander True, Turner Ottenbreit and Anthony Bishop scored for Seattle early. Keegan Kolesar and Donovan Neuls added third-period goals.

Seattle’s Rylan Toth stopped 26 of 28 shots.