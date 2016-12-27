The Huskies are live from Atlanta to talk about their upcoming matchup with No. 1 Alabama ahead of Saturday's Peach Bowl.

Here’s the schedule of events for Tuesday:

Washington offensive coordinator and five players, 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. PT

Alabama defensive coordinator and five players, 6:30 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. PT

And here’s a look at this week’s events:

Wednesday

Washington defensive coordinator and five players, 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. PT

Alabama offensive coordinator and five players, 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. PT

Thursday

Washington Media Day, 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. PT

Alabama Media Day, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT

Friday

Joint head coaches, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT

