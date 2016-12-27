The Huskies are live from Atlanta to talk about their upcoming matchup with No. 1 Alabama ahead of Saturday's Peach Bowl.
The Huskies are live from Atlanta to talk about their upcoming matchup with No. 1 Alabama ahead of Saturday’s Peach Bowl.
Here’s the schedule of events for Tuesday:
Washington offensive coordinator and five players, 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. PT
Alabama defensive coordinator and five players, 6:30 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. PT
And here’s a look at this week’s events:
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett has 'great surgery' to repair broken tibia and fibula
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
Wednesday
Washington defensive coordinator and five players, 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. PT
Alabama offensive coordinator and five players, 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. PT
Thursday
Washington Media Day, 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. PT
Alabama Media Day, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT
Friday
Joint head coaches, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT
[ Check out more Peach Bowl coverage here » ]
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.