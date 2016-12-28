The Huskies are live from Atlanta to talk about their upcoming matchup with No. 1 Alabama ahead of Saturday's Peach Bowl.
Here’s a look at this week’s events:
Wednesday
Washington defensive coordinator and five players, 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. PT
Alabama offensive coordinator and five players, 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. PT
Thursday
Washington Media Day, 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. PT
Alabama Media Day, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT
Friday
Joint head coaches, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT
