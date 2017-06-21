Fultz is expected to be the top pick in the 2017 NBA draft on Thursday, going to the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the Huskies won only 9 games in his only season, he remembers his time here fondly. “My favorite times (at UW) really had nothing to do with the games,” Fultz said.

As his final days with the Washington Huskies came to an end, Markelle Fultz looked back wistfully on a short-lived college basketball career that isn’t easy to analyze.

He was a subliminal talent who led the Pac-12 with 23.2 points per game while averaging 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 25 games for a UW team that finished the 2016-17 season 9-22, including 13 straight losses at the end.

“I wouldn’t change anything,” said Fultz, who sat out six of the final eight games due to knee soreness. “Not a thing. I know God has a plan. We don’t always know what it is, but sometimes you go through hard times to prepare you for what’s about to come.

“This season has been hard. But I know something big is about to come my way, and this year has helped me get ready for that.”

That something big appears to be a spot with the Philadelphia 76ers, who are expected to use the first pick in Thursday’s NBA draft on Fultz and make him the first UW Husky chosen No. 1 overall.

This week the 76ers completed a trade with the Boston Celtics to move up two spots in the draft to presumably select Fultz and pair the 6-foot-4 point guard with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Ben Simmons, and promising second-year center Joel Embiid.

During his freshman season at UW, Fultz often bristled at comparisons to Simmons, a 6-10 forward who averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists during his one and only college season in 2015-16 at LSU, which finished 19-14 and missed the NCAA tournament.

Simmons has been critical of the NCAA for its treatment of student-athletes and admitted he stopped attending classes after his first semester while attaining the minimum 1.8 GPA necessary to play in the second semester.

“I don’t like it,” Fultz said when asked about the Simmons comparisons. “To me I think he was trying to get out of college. I don’t think he really cared about the team as much as I do.”

At the time, Fultz was preparing for a Feb. 4 showdown with UCLA that turned into a 107-66 Bruins rout. Meanwhile, Simmons sat out his first NBA season after undergoing surgery to repair a broken foot.

“I’m a competitor,” Fultz said. “I want to win. I think me and him are two different players. Two different people. I’m not a big fan of (the Simmons’ comparison).”

Fultz and his supporters have worked overtime to push back against the skeptics who question how the NBA’s top draft prospect won just nine games with the Huskies.

“Our struggles had nothing to do with Markelle,” said former UW coach Lorenzo Romar, who was fired in March after 15 years with Huskies and accepted an assistant position for the Arizona Wildcats.

Romar attributed most of Washington’s shortcomings to last year’s unexpected departures of Marquese Chriss and Dejounte Murray — UW freshmen who turned pro and were taken in the first round of the NBA draft.

“Me and Marquese Chriss hosted Markelle and talked so much how he could do this and do that if he came to UW, but that (ended) up changing because me and Marquese shocked everyone and turned our dreams into reality,” Murray wrote on his Twitter account. “People should respect that young man for not backing out of UW and going overseas or to any other college.

“He turned into a man and stayed with what he had and brought his A-game every day and not one of his college teammates will tell you he wasn’t trying to win or trying to lead them to a victory night in and night out!!!”

About a year ago, Fultz, an Upper Marlboro, Md., native, arrived with unprecedented fanfare as a five-star McDonald’s All-American and the most coveted recruit to ever sign with the Huskies. He introduced himself to Seattle, his new home, through a series of jaw-dropping performances in pickup games at Alaska Airlines Arena and the Northwest Collegiate Summer League game at North Seattle College.

Fultz officially began his college career on Nov. 13, 2016 that served as an ominous sign for Huskies. He finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists during a 98-90 season-opening loss to Yale.

It was one of many games in which Washington squandered a superlative performance from its famous freshman.

Five times Fultz flirted with capturing the school’s first triple-double. He scored at least 30 points in five other games, including 37 during an 85-83 overtime win against Colorado on Jan. 18. It was the last win for the Huskies.

Fultz put an end to his season following a 26-point outing in a 76-68 defeat to Arizona on Feb. 18.

“I got better at Washington,” said Fultz, who turned 19 on May 29. “I know it. I’m better at being more of a leader and being aggressive on the court and just my overall playmaking ability. I’m better at reading defenses and using the screen and roll.”

When asked what he’ll remember most about his relatively short time in Seattle, Fultz talked about his favorite restaurants — Voula’s Offshore Café and Yummy Bites.

His favorite class was a history course on music in which he learned about one of his favorites, Sam Cooke.

Fultz also enjoyed hanging out on campus at The Hub and spending time with his Husky teammates.

“My favorite times (at UW) really had nothing to do with the games or anything like that,” Fultz said. “We had some fun games, but honestly my best time was probably the overseas trip to Australia when everything was just so new and we were getting to know each other.

“I don’t regret coming to Washington. It was better than I expected it would be. Some people may not believe that, but I do.”