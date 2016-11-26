"I believe this team was capable of actually going all the way, so it’s frustrating," Huskies coach Jamie Clark said after their loss in the Sweet 16.

DENVER – The University of Denver’s substitutes toed the sideline. The Pioneers held each other back, all eyes on the rapidly dwindling clock, faces a picture of glee.

On the other bench, something like a numb disbelief was settling on the distraught Washington Huskies.

Steven Wright’s 78th-minute goal set up a frantic finish, but UW’s surge came too late to save their season. Denver bounced the Huskies out of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament in the Sweet 16 with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night at CIBER Field.

“This is an awfully good team to take heart in (the late rally),” Washington coach Jamie Clark said. “This team’s goal and expectation was to win the national championship. … There’s no next year. There’s no reprise. It was a great season, but I believe this team was capable of actually going all the way, so it’s frustrating.”

Denver, unbeaten at 19-0-3 and the No. 6 seed in the field, will face the winner of Clemson and Albany in the Final Eight. 11th-seeded Washington finishes its campaign at 14-7-0.

The Pioneers won the game on the back of a strong first half and the set-piece expertise of redshirt-senior midfielder Karsten Hanlin. Playing in front of a near-capacity crowd, Denver pinned the visitors into their own half early on. Washington struggled to connect passes or establish any kind of rhythm.

“We played 45 minutes very poorly and that’s what got us,” Clark said. “… You have to earn your territory. We won the ball and went backwards. They put the ball in behind us and pressured us.”

Hanlin set up the opening goal with a 25th-minute corner kick whipped with venom into the box that was eventually forced over the line by Chandler Crosswait. UW settled itself at halftime, but when the Huskies gave away a cheap free kick in the 66th, Hanlin again made them pay with a cross onto Andre Shinyashiki’s head to make it 2-0.

“(Hanlin) has got a great right foot,” Clark said. “He puts in great set pieces. And they’re a good team. They do some things very well. It was just a shame, because we felt like if we were going to get a second, we were going to get a third. It was not to be.”

The Huskies rarely even threatened before Kyle Coffee won the penalty kick that Wright scored with 12 minutes to go. From there, they pushed forward with purpose. Mason Robertson headed just over the bar at close range, and Wright nearly tied it in the final minute with a sharp, back-post header right at Denver goalkeeper Nick Gardner.

“It was a great season,” Clark said. “There are only 16 of us left. The thing I’m probably more proud of than anything is that we’re not happy with being in the Sweet 16. When we’re a national title team – that’s when we’ll be happy.”