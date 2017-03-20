Kelsey Plum sets NCAA record for most points in a season as the Huskies defeated Oklahoma 108-82 on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16.

In her final game at Alaska Airlines Arena, Kelsey Plum delivered a historic performance in a victory that carried the Huskies to a familiar place and unprecedented heights.

She provided the biggest baskets that carried the No. 3 seeded Washington women’s basketball team past No. 6 Oklahoma 108-82 on Monday in a NCAA tournament matchup that sent the Huskies on a return trip to the Sweet 16.

The win also gave Washington its 29th victory — the most in school history — and snapped a two-game losing streak to the Sooners, which beat the Huskies in each of the previous two seasons.

Friday Mississippi St. (31-4) vs. UW (29-5) at Oklahoma City, TBA

Plum broke her UW record for an tournament game with 38 points on 12-for-21 shooting. She made 6 of 9 three-pointers and was 8 of 10 on free throws.

The Huskies star also took another record away from former Missouri State standout Jackie Stiles. Last month, Plum captured the The NCAA all-time scoring record that Stiles set 16 years ago.

On Monday, Plum moved past Stiles and became the NCAA season scoring leader with 1,080 points.

It was a fitting way to say for the 5-foot-8 guard from Poway, Calif., to say goodbye to an enthusiastic crowd of 7,579.

Senior center Chante Osahor dominated an anticipated matchup against Vionise Pierre-Louis and finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Oklahoma junior center had six points and seven rebounds.

The Huskies received 20 points from junior guard Natalie Romeo, who connected on six three-pointers, and freshman guard Aarion McDonald added 18 points.

Washington’s 108 points were the most this season and the highest for the Huskies in an NCAA tournament game.

The Huskies raced to a 7-0 lead after baskets from Osahor, McDonald and Romeo, which prompted Oklahoma to call timeout with 8:22 left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale employed a trap at the top of the key that momentarily disrupted UW’s offensive attack and allowed the Sooners to get back into the game.

With McDonald leading the way and scoring 13 points in the first, the Huskies held a 27-22 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Peyton Little drained a three-pointer with 7:26 left in the second period that gave the Sooners their first and only lead at 31-30.

Washington answered with a 13-0 run led by the put it up 43-31. The Huskies never trailed again.

They led 54-47 at halftime and put the game away in the third quarter while outscoring Oklahoma 30-14 to go ahead 84-61 before the fourth.

Oklahoma (23-10) received 16 points form Chelsea Dungee and Little added 14.