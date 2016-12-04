Chantel Osahor and Natalie Romeo also have big days in UW’s win.

To be Natalie Romeo must be nice.

While opposing coaches drive themselves crazy devising schemes to slow down Washington star Kelsey Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, Romeo often goes unnoticed until she shoots them into submission.

Such was the case Sunday afternoon when the Huskies’ sharp-shooter canned a pair of three-pointers to start a decisive run early in the fourth quarter that broke open a tight game against Fresno State and allowed the No. 13 Washington women’s basketball team to cruise to a 85-54 victory.

It’s almost a given Washington will receive a big scoring performance from Plum, who finished with 30 points – one more than her scoring average. Her season low is 22.

And it’s just as certain the Huskies will get a dominant rebounding effort from center Chantel Osahor, the Division I leader, who corralled a career-high 22. She also chipped in 13 points.

But when Romeo scores 18 points and knocks down 4 of 6 three-pointers as she did against the Bulldogs, the Huskies are virtually unstoppable.

Her back-to-back three-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter began a 22-0 run that turned a relatively close contest into a rout.

Before Romeo’s shots, the Huskies led 59-50 and had a three-point lead (51-48) late in the third.

Washington entered the matchup having beaten teams by an average of 28.8 points and had only been seriously challenged once in the second half this season.

The Bulldogs gave the Huskies fits due to the combo of guard Candice White (19 points) and center Bego Faz Davalos (11 points and 13 rebounds).

However, any success Fresno State ended abruptly in the fourth quarter.

The Huskies outscored the Bulldgos 26-4 in the final frame and held them to 2-of-13 shooting.

Katie Collier added 10 points, three blocks and two steals for Washington (8-1), which captured its fifth straight win since a 71-60 loss at No. 1 Notre Dame two week ago.

The Huskies could move into the top 10 in the rankings this week thanks to recent losses by No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 7 Louisville.

Washington host Cal State Northridge at 7 p.m. Wednesday.