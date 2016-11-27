Kelsey Plum had 26 points, Natalie Romeo hit seven three-pointers for 21 points and No. 15 Washington rolled to an 83-53 win over Portland on Sunday

PORTLAND — Kelsey Plum had 26 points, Natalie Romeo hit seven three-pointers for 21 points and No. 15 Washington rolled to an 83-53 win over Portland on Sunday.

Chantel Osahor had 13 points and 17 rebounds for her sixth-straight double-double, a string that included the first triple-double in history for the Washington program (6-1).

The Huskies knocked down 4 of 13 three-pointers in the first quarter in opening a 23-8 lead.

After the Pilots (1-5) scored the opening basket, Romeo drained a three-pointer with Heather Corral following with another. Plum had the next four points to complete a 10-0 run. After two Portland free throws, Osahor had five points, including a 3-point play, and Romeo a three-pointer in an 8-0 run.

Romeo, a junior transfer from Nebraska, finished one shy of her career high in three-pointers.

Darian Slaga had a career-high 24 points for Portland, which shot 18 percent in the first half and 29.5 for the game.