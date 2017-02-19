Plum passed Griner after draining a 3-pointer and a free throw, then went on to score 35 total in the Huskies' 87-74 win over the Trojans.

LOS ANGELES — Kelsey Plum scored 35 points to move into second place on the NCAA’s career scoring list and help No. 9 Washington beat Southern California 87-74 on Sunday.

Plum needed just three points to tie former Baylor star Brittney Griner on the list, and she hit a three-pointer with 3:35 left in the first quarter to tie for second. Her free throw with 2:04 left in the first lifted her to second place behind former Missouri State star Jackie Stiles.

NCAA all-time leading scorers 3,393 Jackie Stiles, SW Missouri St (1997-01) 3,315 Kelsey Plum, Washington (2013-17) 3,283 Brittney Griner, Baylor (2009-13) 3,122 Patricia Hoskins, Miss. Valley St. (1986-89) 3,115 Lorri Bauman, Drake (1981-84)

Stiles had 3,393 points, and Plum has 3,315.

Chantel Osahor had 16 points and 12 rebounds and became Washington’s career rebounding leader, finishing the game with 1,150.

Plum had 20 points in the second quarter as Washington (25-4, 13-3 Pac-12) opened a 54-35 lead. She scored 39 points two days earlier in a loss to UCLA, giving her 74 points in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Minyon Moore led USC (14-13, 5-11) with 20 points, and Kristen Simon had 17 points and 13 rebounds.