The Huskies drained 12 of 36 from beyond the arc to win their 13th consecutive game at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The 12th-ranked Huskies shoot more three-pointers than any women’s basketball team in the country.

They also make more threes than anyone, which served them well during the 82-70 victory Sunday over No. 9 UCLA.

Washington comfortably controlled the game and led for 38 minutes, but when the Bruins closed to six points midway in the fourth quarter the Huskies turned to their favorite weapon — Kelsey Plum’s perimeter shooting.

The nation’s scoring leader dribbled around a screen from center Chantel Osahor at the top of the key and calmly launched a three-pointer that settled in the bottom of the net.

On UW’s next offensive trip, UCLA extended its defense and tightened up on Plum.

The 5-foot-9 senior guard made a simple adjustment and took a couple of steps back before draining another three that sent the crowd of 4,446 at Alaska Airlines Arena into frenzy.

Osahor’s layup and a pair of Plum free throws pushed the Huskies lead to 71-55 and they were never seriously threatened again in their 13th consecutive victory at home.

Plum put on a dazzling display while scoring 39 points in 40 minutes. She converted 13 of 26 shots from the field and 8 of 8 free throws.

The Huskies leaned heavily on Plum’s three-point shooting and she drained 5 of 13 behind the arc.

The difference Sunday was perimeter shooting. Washington shot 12 of 36 while UCLA was 8 of 27.

Osahor knocked down 3 of 5 three-pointers while finishing with 19 points and 16 rebounds — her nation-leading 14th double-double.

Katie Collier added a career-high 15 rebounds and eight points for Washington, which improved to 16-2 and 4-1 in the Pac-12.

UCLA lost it second consecutive game, coming off an upset loss Friday at Washington State.

The Bruins (11-4, 2-2) received 17 points from Monique Billings and Kennedy Burke chipped in 14.