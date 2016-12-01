PHOENIX — Chantel Osahor hit four three-pointers and had her seventh consecutive double-double, Kelsey Plum scored 28 points with eight assists and No. 13 Washington cruised to a 101-66 win over Grand Canyon on Thursday night.

Osahor had a career-high 25 points, on 9-of-10 shooting, with 14 rebounds and six assists. Katie Collier added 13 points and Deja Strother 11.

Osahor’s three to open the second half sparked a 24-5 run that pushed Washington’s lead to 67-39 with 2:59 left in the quarter. She scored 13 during that stretch while Plum added seven points and three assists. Washington (7-1) shot a season-high 60 percent (36 of 60) from the field and led by as many as 38.

Sunday Fresno State @ Washington, 2 p.m.

Marina Laramie hit 4 of 5 from three-point range and finished with 24 points for Grand Canyon (3-4), while Jessica Gajewski scored 15. The Lopes had a season-high 23 assists on 26 field goals, but shot just 37 percent.

“They are very talented. They really have some players that understand the game of basketball and that are hard to match up with,” Grand Canyon coach Trent May said. “You’ve got the country’s leading scorer in Kelsey Plum, and Chantel Osahor is a great, great player, just an incredible talent.

“I’m really proud of our girls. I think we got better tonight in a lot of ways. We rebounded the ball well in the first half. I think our players got some confidence shooting the ball a little bit. There are always things you can take away from this game. The scoreboard is not something you want to look at, but you learn from these experiences and we gained experience throughout the game. A lot of reference points for sure, good and bad, but definitely a good test and a great opponent.”