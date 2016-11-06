Junior wide receiver John Ross wowed the modest crowd of 47,756 at Kabam Field on Saturday with three touchdown receptions.

BERKELEY, Calif. — The John Ross Show continues.

The junior wide receiver wowed the modest crowd of 47,756 at Kabam Field on Saturday with three touchdown receptions, including a 67-yard, razzle-dazzle, catch-and-run scoring play in the first quarter that will only add to his growing highlight reel.

Ross got behind cornerback Chibuzo Nwokocha, but had to slow down to gather in Jake Browning’s pass at the Cal 20. As Nwokocha flew past, Ross retreated about 5 yards, evaded Nwokocha again and two more Bears with the help of a block from Dante Pettis and then outraced two Cal defenders to the end zone. The catch gave UW a 21-6 lead.

“I just went up for the ball, tried to be physical, and then basically closed my eyes and then I opened my eyes, went under those guys and saw a little space and went,” said Ross, who finished with 208 yards in receptions. “Once I saw Dante down there, I knew he’d make the blocks for me, and I knew I’d score.”

Ross’ big night gives him 14 TD receptions — tops in the nation among FBS schools — and moves him four shy of Mario Bailey’s school record of 18 in 1991. Ross also became the sixth Husky to have 200 receiving yards in a game.

“I’m just happy I’ve improved a lot since my sophomore year,” Ross said. “I’m happy about the (14 TD) catches, but I’m most happy that our team is winning. And I’m really happy for Dante.”

Pettis also had three TD receptions, giving him 11 for the season. Ross and Pettis become the first pair of UW receivers to post double-digit TD catches in the same season.

Ross got UW on the board early in the first quarter with a 60-yard TD reception from Browning. He added a 6-yard scoring catch in the second quarter. Pettis had scoring catches of 32, 17 and 1 yards.