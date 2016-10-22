UW quarterback Jake Browning put up another good performance against Oregon State on Saturday, and is on a record-setting pace that could rival another Seattle star: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Look out, Russell Wilson, because Jake Browning is gunning for your record.

In 2011, the Seattle Seahawks star set the NCAA single-season quarterback-rating record at Wisconsin with 191.78 in what’s regarded as one of the finest performances in collegiate history.

After Washington’s 41-17 thrashing of Oregon State on Saturday, Browning has a 199.63 QB rating with five games remaining in the regular season.

As usual, the low-key Browning downplayed another near-flawless display in front of 65,796 at Husky Stadium.

“It’s as good as the others,” he said when asked to access his 291-yard, three-touchdown performance. “We won. We’ve got to watch the film and I’ll do that on my own and with Coach (Jonathan) Smith and with Coach Pete (Chris Petersen) and everybody. As of right now, we won so it’s as good as the other ones.”

Browning, who competed 14 of 28 throws, wasn’t as accurate as he has been this season thanks in large part to a couple of errant long throws and a Oregon State blitz that kept him off balance.

“I don’t know if I’d give their defense too much credit,” he said. “We had some plays that just didn’t hit. But a few others did. That happens.”

After connecting with John Ross III for a 51-yard reception on his first completion, Browning had TD passes that covered 19, 23 and 41 yards.

He tossed throws to five different receivers on a night when two Huskies (Ross had 115 and Pettis 112) gained at least 100 receiving yards for the first time since 2002.

“It was little different game just in terms of the type of things we were calling,” Petersen said. “I thought the passing game was explosive.”

Browning orchestrated big plays and avoided critical mistakes. He didn’t throw an interception and was sacked just once.

“His plays that stood out the most to me were his scrambles and getting away from the rush,” Ross said. “Those plays don’t get nearly the attention they deserve. He hates getting sacked and giving up negative plays.

“He’s a competitor, a guy making plays when you think nothing is there.”

Maybe that’s what Browning was thinking early in the early in the first quarter when he scrambled right for a 10-yard gain and dove headfirst into a pile of defenders who kept him out of the end zone and stopped him at the 1.

“I should have slid,” he said.

And Petersen had a similar message for his quarterback during a brief exchange on the sideline after the drive.

“It was second down and I think he was thinking it was a different down,” the UW coach said. “Those are not the shots we want our quarterback to take.

“It’s a weapon when he does run. I always want him to run more when he comes out of that pocket looking to throw. I always want him to take off and go. I think he can get yards. But I think he has a good balance and feel for when to go. And really when to go down as well. I think he knew right after he took the shot that he probably got lucky coming out of that one clean.”

Browning led a UW offense that churned out 519 yards and 26 first downs while racing out to a 38-3 lead in the third quarter.

“When you get these fast starts, you have to keep playing the whole game,” Browning said. “When you are up by that much, you really have to stay focused.”

Browning certainly didn’t hurt his Heisman Trophy chances on a night when he moved into third place on UW’s single-season touchdown list with 26.

“The crazy thing is we never talk about stats,” Ross said. “Never. Not once. We never talk about him being in the Heisman race or me winning the Biletnikoff (award), anything like that.

“It never comes up. Not in the locker room or at any time. We talk about the details more than anything and just getting better. Jake doesn’t have time for that other stuff.”