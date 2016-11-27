Four of UW’s seven starters who will be introduced for Friday’s NCAA tournament match are in-state athletes — including three freshmen.

Homegrown talent is one reason why the Washington volleyball team still owns a position of prominence on college volleyball’s national stage two seasons after the surprise exit of program architect Jim McLaughlin,

After winning the Pac-12 championship this past week, the seventh-ranked Huskies (26-4 overall, 16-4 Pac-12) open play in the NCAA tournament, hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 7:30 p.m. Friday. And four of UW’s seven starters who will be introduced are in-state athletes — including three freshmen.

“High-school coaches here are working hard and coaching kids good enough to play this conference,” says second-year coach Keegan Cook. “Are there as many players as we want? No, but we’re certainly pleased that the state has been able to produce some outstanding players.”

Among UW’s in-state players is junior outside hitter Courtney Schwan (from Bellarmine Prep of Tacoma), a contender to be a first-team All-Pac-12 pick.

Schwan is a crafty attacker who varies the velocity of her strikes with cunning effectiveness. She ranks sixth in the conference in kills per set (3.76, 399 total).

The freshmen are 6-foot-2 outside hitter-turned-middle blocker Kara Bajema (Lynden Christian), fifth in the Pac-12 in hitting percentage (.348); 6-0 middle Avie Niece (Newport of Bellevue), seventh in the conference in blocks (1.14 per set), two spots behind Bajema (1.31); and libero Shayne McPherson (Kennedy Catholic of Burien), the state’s prep Gatorade Player of the Year last season whom Cook calls “a fierce defender.”

“We want kids who are competing on a national-team level, playing the best of the best,” Cook says of his recruiting standards. “A number of clubs in this area are getting their kids to compete in national qualifiers, getting them that experience. We’re pleased that we have found some really good players in this state.”

UW will add another in-state talent next year when 6-5 middle Lauren Sanders (Glacier Peak of Snohomish) joins the Huskies. Sanders is a member of the 2016 U.S. women’s junior national team.

It’s more by coincidence than design, Cook says, that UW’s last two recruiting classes have been all-Washington affairs. Bajema, Niece and McPherson were all recruited by McLaughlin and his staff, which Cook joined in 2013. Then McLaughlin bolted for Notre Dame following the 2014 season, ending a 14-year run at UW that included four Final Four appearances and one national championship (2005).

“We always want to start at home here in Washington,” he says. “It doesn’t happen every year. I think we got really fortunate this year that there were three players in the state we thought could help us win a national championship.

“What you’re going to see over the next few years is a third of recruits, hopefully, will come from the Pacific Northwest, another third from California, and another third from all over the country. I can’t tell you who is committed, but we’re looking at players from Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Oregon and California. In a few years, we’ve got kids coming here from all over the country.”

Can Cook, a former assistant at Saint Mary’s (West Coast Conference), attract top talent and keep UW an elite program? It was a big question in January 2015 when he replaced McLaughlin, a past national coach of the year.

Cook spent two seasons as an assistant under McLaughlin before being offered UW’s top job.

With help from associate head coach Leslie Gabriel, a veteran recruiter, he thinks he can maintain Washington’s status as a prime volleyball destination.

“The most important thing is the university,” Cook says. “That’s bigger than just one person, bigger than me. It’s attractive to athletes all over the country. Kids are coming for the right reasons.”

Landing Sanders confirms the appeal of UW, he said, noting that she had plenty of options. “You want a list?” he asks. “How much time do you have? USC, Texas, Oregon, Wisconsin, Washington State, lots and lots of schools.

“She’s my first recruit,” said Cook, 31. “She’s on the junior national team, a top-20 recruit and one of the best middle blockers in the country. Because we have only one graduating senior (little-used middle Kameron McLain), I only had one scholarship to offer, and it went to a pretty special kid. For now, that’s all you have to go on to answer your question if I can recruit or not.”

Can he keep it up? “You’ll see, in time, that we’re still drawing in kids from all over the country,” he says. “To be continued. Stay tuned.”

Meanwhile, Bajema, Niece and McPherson all had concerns when McLaughlin abruptly left UW. “I was initially in shock,” Bajema said. “I thought, ‘Whoa, I did not see this coming,’ I was worried the whole program was going to change if they brought in some completely new coach. But I was really confident in Keegan and Tui (Gabriel). That made it an easy decision for me.”

Said Niece: “I was a little rattled when (McLaughlin) left. He never called us to tell us why he was leaving. But once Keegan got the job, I was really confident in his ability. I really liked the program and the way they ran the practices.”

Added McPherson: “I was actually super worried, if a new coach came in, we would have to be recruited all over again. But Keegan knows how we play. It made me confident in coming here.”

Long-term, Bajema will be used as an outside hitter, but she willingly filled a need for Cook this season by switching to middle, a position she had never played.

“Freshmen are not supposed to be able to do that—play a position that you have never played, and play it in the Pac-12 and thrive at it,” Cook said. “It doesn’t happen.

“We’re really fortunate that she is who she is. It’s extremely rare to have a mindset of being completely open-minded, to have a curiosity to find out what you can do in a pretty intense environment against some pretty impressive middles in this conference.

“ It speaks volumes to her as a competitor, a learner and as someone who is just willing to do whatever her team needs.”

Because UW graduated two starting middles, coaches prepped Bajema for playing middle in her freshman season.

“I had to work really hard to figure it out,” she says. “It was really hard at first. It’s been a process and I think things can only go up. There’s so much learning to do. I’m still way down there, but it’s been fun.”