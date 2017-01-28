The Huskies knew this day was coming when they upset the Cardinal 85-76 in last year’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight to advance to the program’s first Final Four.

There’s no sense in ducking it any longer: Sunday’s 5 p.m. Pac-12 women’s basketball showdown between No. 7 Washington and No. 10 Stanford is the biggest home game for the Huskies in nearly two decades.

That win came on the heels of a 73-65 UW win over Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. Before the victories, the Huskies were 1-17 against the Cardinal over the past 10 years.

Sunday Stanford @ UW women, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

When asked if Stanford will use revenge as motivation, UW senior center Chantel Osahor said: “Yeah, for sure. That’s Stanford. But we’ll be ready.”

And the buildup toward a heavyweight rematch has played out perfectly during the season as both teams have risen to the top of the Pac-12 standings.

Washington (20-2, 8-1) is tied with Stanford (18-3, 8-1) and No. 11 Oregon State (19-2, 8-1) for first place in the conference. UW and Stanford both lost to OSU.

According to ESPN.com, UW and OSU are projected to be No. 2 seeds in the NCAA tournament, and Stanford would be a No. 3 seed.

All three teams were included when the NCAA unveiled its top 16 teams this last week (UW sixth, OSU eighth and Stanford 12th).

Sunday’s game is also magnified because it’s the only regular-season matchup between Washington and Stanford. The Huskies avoid a trip to the Bay Area schools this season because of the unbalanced schedule.

With a win, the Huskies can realistically think about capturing its first regular-season title since 2001.

“You never want to put too much into one game, but this is what we’ve been building towards all those years,” UW coach Mike Neighbors said. “You want to play in games like this. It’s why these kids came here. It’s why they work so hard.

“It’s why I’ve been beating the bush and talking so much about playing in front of a top-15 crowd. It’s what they deserve. … Now it’s in front of us, and we’ll need to respond to this incredible challenge.”

It will be just the sixth time in which the Huskies are ranked in the top 10 of The Associated Press rankings and facing a top-10 ranked opponent.

It happened three times during the 1989-1990 season. And two of those top-10 battles were against Stanford.

In both games, the Huskies were ranked seventh and the Cardinal second. UW lost the first matchup102-62 at Stanford on Jan. 11, 1990, before claiming an 81-78 victory in the rematch on Feb. 10.

Seventeen years later, Alaska Airlines Arena is poised to host its second clash of top-10 teams.

Washington officials are anticipating the largest crowd for a women’s game in recent years at the 10,000-seat building.

“We plan on packing the house,” Neighbors said. “We had three TV stations at practice (this week). I was on live TV … (and) that doesn’t happen unless you’re doing something special.

“Whoever shows up, we’ll be happy. But I heard a lot of tickets are out.”

The Huskies drew a season-high 4,608 on Friday for their 90-67 blowout over California that proved to be a tuneup.

The Golden Bears were no match for an explosive offensive attack that featured junior guard Natalie Romeo (32 points and 10 three-pointers), senior guard Kelsey Plum (24 points, seven rebounds and five assists) and senior center Chantel Osahor (16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks).

“If they’re going to be at their best, in addition to just being good, then you’re in trouble,” Cal coach Lindsey Gottlieb said. “Washington right now is an elite team, and that’s a credit to the players Mike has and how he uses them.”

Stanford, which has won 24 Pac-12 regular-season titles and 11 conference-tournament championships, is no slouch either.

Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer owns a 998-228 record and is two victories away from joining Pat Summitt as the only NCAA women’s basketball coaches with 1,000 wins.

Stanford is riding a five-game winning streak after crushing Washington State 76-54 in Pullman on Friday night.

“Plain and simple, they’re the standard-bearer of our conference,” Neighbors said. “They’re the people that have been the champion for our league for a number of years.

“They’ve been good for a long time, and this year is no different.”