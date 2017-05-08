Washington needs to finish in the top six overall following three rounds to advance to the NCAA Championship.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of Washington women’s golf team, the defending national champions, used strong first nine after starting on hole 10 Monday to finish tied for third after the first day of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional hosted by the University of New Mexico at The Championship Course.

The Huskies shot a 7-over 295, eight strokes off the lead after a sunny but somewhat windy day in Albuquerque. Washington needs to finish in the top six overall following three rounds to advance to the NCAA Championship.

After opening the day on holes 10-18 and making the turn at 7 over, Washington went even par over its final nine holes which included six birdies, two each by Julianne Alvarez and Karen Miyamoto.

“Our sophomores were really steady for us today which is what we know to expect from that group,” said assistant coach Chessey Thomas said of Alvarez, Sarah Rhee and Wenyung Keh. “This is where they’re comfortable, in these high pressure postseason situations. They’re just built for it and that showed today.”

Washington was led by sophomores Alvarez and Rhee, who each carded an even-par 72 during and are tied for fourth. They are three shots off the individual lead, held by Laura Kowohl of North Carolina (3-under 69).

“The one big thing I took away from last year’s regionals is that you have to have patience in this setting and I think I managed that pretty well today,” said Alvarez.

Rhee led the 96-player field in pars on day one, carding 16 en route to her even-par 72.

Keh finished just behind her teammates, coming in tied for 14th with a 1-over 73.

Rounding out the four-player scoring for UW was freshman Karen Miyamoto, who is tied for 63rd after posting a 6-over 78.

Freshman Ellen Takada, whose score didn’t count toward UW’s overall total, shot an 85.

Pepperdine leads at 1-under 287, followed by No. 1 Stanford (2-over 290) and three teams tied for third, No. 6 USC, No. 26 California and the Huskies.

WHL title series continues

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Regina Pats, tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven WHL Championship, play the next three games at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Game 3 on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. is sold out.

Game 4 will be a “White Out” Wednesday game at 7:05 p.m. Seahawks punter Jon Ryan, who is from Regina, will drop the ceremonial first puck at this game.

Game 5 of the series is Friday at 7:35 p.m.