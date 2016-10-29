UW gets 33 points from Kelsey Plum in 97-66 win over Central Washington, but the focus was on finding out what the rest of the roster can do.

Aside from a sloppy turnover on the first possession, the Huskies looked sharp in their exhibition opener against Central Washington.

Chantel Osahor drew a foul and canned a pair of free throws to begin the scoring. Then Kelsey Plum converted a pair of fast break attempts — including a nifty reverse layup. And Katie Collier got on the board in the opening minutes with a midrange jumper.

The trio of seniors staked the Washington women’s basketball team to a 13-2 lead before the first timeout.

However, Saturday’s 97-66 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena had more to do with UW’s role players and reserves.

Coach Mike Neighbors knows all about Plum, Osahor and Collier — the returning starters from last season’s squad that advanced to the school’s first NCAA tournament Final Four.

What’s unclear is who are the other players Washington can rely on this season?

The Huskies began the process of discovering their identity during a three-game, 10-day trip to Australia in August. And they’ll face Concordia on Wednesday in a final tuneup before the Nov. 11 opener against Eastern Washington.

“We use these exhibitions to play a lot of people,” Neighbors said. “It won’t be my normal rotations. We’ve got to get film under lights of everybody. Everybody will play in both games. I could care less about the score or the outcome. We could lose and I would not even flinch.”

The outcome between the No. 15 Huskies and the Division II Wildcats from Ellensburg was never in doubt. UW led 17-7 after the first quarter and was up 39-18 at halftime and 65-46 before the fourth quarter.

Junior guard Kelli Kingma and fifth-year senior guard/forward Heather Corral began the game alongside the three returning starters for Washington.

Typically, the Huskies leaned heavily on their stars.

Plum finished with 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including 2 of 11 on three-pointers. And Osahor added 18 points and 13 rebounds while canning one of her trademark standstill three-pointers at the top of the key.

Collier, who has been limited in practice recently with an ankle sprain, chipped in with nine points and five rebounds.

Freshman forward Mai-Loni Henson, who scored 10 points off the bench, made the biggest impression of the newcomers. She sank two three-pointers and finished with four rebounds, an assist and a block in 15 minutes.

“I was a little nervous at first … and of course there were first-game jitters,” Henson said. “I feel like I can do a lot more and coach loves my versatility and how much that can help the team.”

In addition to Henson, Neighbors raved about sophomore center Deja Stronther (nine points in nine minutes), who displayed a deft touch inside.

Notes

• Washington junior guard Natalie Romeo, a Nebraska transfer, sat out while waiting for the NCAA to rule on her waiver to play this season.