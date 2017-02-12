No. 10 Washington takes care of the No. 23 Sun Devils 70-57, clearing what appears to be the biggest hurdle toward winning a Pac-12 title.

The Huskies believe in blocking out distractions and focusing on what’s immediately in front of them, which hasn’t always been easy considering their star is making a run at the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record.

However, as the No. 10 Washington women’s basketball team continues to pile up wins such as Sunday’s 70-57 victory over No. 23 Arizona State, the Huskies know they’re on the precipice of achieving unprecedented accomplishments for a program that made its first trip to the NCAA tournament Final Four last year.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, they’ve secured one of the four first-round byes in the Pac-12 Tournament that begins March 2 at KeyArena. It’s the first time UW will not play in the opening round since the league expanded to 16 teams in 2010-11.

After routing Arizona State, seemingly the Huskies cleared their toughest hurdle en route to their first conference regular-season title since 2001.

Washington (24-3) is in a three-way tie with No. 8 Stanford (22-4) and No. 9 Oregon State (23-3) at 12-2. The Huskies finish the season at UCLA and USC next week before hosting Colorado and Utah.

Meanwhile, the Cardinal plays two games against California and closes at Oregon State and Oregon. OSU travels to Colorado and Utah before hosting Stanford and Cal.

In addition to a conference title, UW can also improve its postseason seeding with a strong finish.

When the NCAA tournament committee revealed its second top-16 rankings, the Huskies were 10th — which equates to a No. 3 seed and the chance to host first- and second-round games.

“Our mantra, just like everybody’s mantra, is one game at a time, but I’d be lying if I said that’s not harder and harder to do as we get later in this season and play like we’ve been playing,” coach Mike Neighbors said before Sunday’s game. “Human nature kicks in and we’ve done a great job to this point at staying on task.”

Against Arizona State, the Huskies used a big run in the second period for the second straight game to put the game away in front of 6,248 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

In Friday’s 91-55 win over Arizona, UW outscored the Wildcats 30-4 in the second.

This time, Washington benefited from a 21-11 spurt in the second to run away from the Sun Devils. UW led 14-11 after the first period and took a 35-22 lead into halftime.

And once again, Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor led the way.

Plum was 0 for 7 on three-pointers, but otherwise scored at will while tallying 29 points on 13-of-26 shooting. The nation’s scoring leader is third on the NCAA career scoring list and 153 points away from breaking the record of 3,393 set by former Missouri State star Jackie Stiles.

Meanwhile, it was a historic night for Osahor who finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds. The senior center has tallied 1,013 and 1,128 rebounds and became the second player in UW history with at least 1,000 in both categories.

No other UW player tallied double-digit points in a defensive-oriented game in which the Huskies dominated at both ends of the floor. They had more points in the paint (46 to 16), points off of turnovers (27 to 8) and second-chance points (14 to 6).

Washington shot 50 percent from the field while holding ASU to 37.7.

Sophie Brunner scored 16 points and backup guard Reili Richardson 13 for the Sun Devils, which fell to 16-9, 7-7.

Women’s Pac-12 standings Team

Pac-12

Overall Washington

12-2

24-3 Oregon State

12-2

23-3 Stanford

12-2

22-4 UCLA

9-5

18-7 Arizona State

7-7

16-9 Oregon

7-7

16-9 Washington St.

5-9

10-15 California

5-9

17-9 Utah

4-10

15-10 USC

4-10

13-12 Colorado

4-10

14-11 Arizona

3-11

12-13