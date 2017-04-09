Mai-Loni Henson, Amber Melgoza, Natalie Romeo and Deja Strother beat Oregon to win title.

Mai-Loni Henson, Amber Melgoza, Natalie Romeo and Deja Strother led the Washington women past Oregon 20-17 to win the USA Women’s 3×3 National Tournament on Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Romeo, who was part of a bronze-medal team at the FIBA 3×3 World Championships in 2016, was named tournament MVP.

The tournament rules call for a 10-minute game or whoever scores 21 points first. If the score is tied, it goes to a sudden-death overtime.

USA Basketball invited Pac-12 teams to play in the tournament this year to increase the number of women playing 3×3.

Baseball

• Pinch-hitter Zander Clarke hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth for the UCLA Bruins (14-15, 7-5 Pac-12) in a 6-5 win over the Huskies in Los Angeles.

MJ Hubbs was 1 for 4 with a solo homer for the Huskies. Joe DeMers got the start for UW, giving up three runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

UW (18-12, 6-3) stays in second place in the conference but was trying to get is first sweep at UCLA since 2005. The Huskies host first-place Oregon State, which is on a Pac-12 record 23-game winning streak, starting Thursday.

• Seattle U (11-19-1, 3-6 WAC) won its first series of the season by knocking off Northern Colorado 10-1 in Greeley, Colo. Sean Sutton was 3 for 5 with four RBI for the Redhawks, and Lucas Chapman got the win, giving up a run on three hits over 51/3 innings.

• Washington State lost the rubber game of its Pac-12 series against visiting Arizona, 6-5. The No. 8 Wildcats (23-8, 7-5 Pac-12) took the lead with a three-run fifth inning that broke open a 3-3 game. WSU (15-14, 2-7) put runners on second and third with nobody out in the eighth but couldn’t get a run across. Justin Harrer was 2 for 5 with two RBI for WSU.

Golf

• The Washington women’s golf team took third at the PING/ASU Invitational in Tempe, Ariz. The No. 47 Huskies had their best round, a 5-under 283, on Sunday. Freshman Ellen Takada shot a 6-under 66 on the final day and finished at 5-under to take fourth.

• The UW men took fifth at the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz, Calif. It’s the fourth consecutive top-five finish for the No. 33 Huskies. Freshman Henry Lee was the top Husky at 3-over-par, which was good for 11th.

Softball

• Casey Stangel and Morganne Flores hit solo homers in the fourth inning to break an 8-8 tie and lead the Washington softball team to a 10-8 victory over Oregon State at Husky Softball Stadium.

The Huskies (29-9, 6-6 Pac-12) took two of three from the Beavers (19-17, 2-7).

Stangel had three hits and three runs batted in. Ali Aguilar and Julia DePonte each had two RBI.

Tennis

• The Husky men, playing their sixth consecutive road match, lost a Pac-12 match to Utah 4-2 in Salt Lake City.

• The UW women lost a close home match to Arizona State, 4-3.