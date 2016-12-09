Washington will face defending champion Nebraska on Saturday, the team that has ended its tournament run the last two seasons.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Courtney Schwan has a quick answer for why she plays so well against Arizona.

Schwan had 11 kills Friday as Washington swept Arizona 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 in the third round of the NCAA volleyball tournament. The Huskies (29-4) advance to face host Nebraska in Saturday’s regional final.

It was Washington’s 12th straight win against Arizona, and third-straight in which Schwan has played a big role. She has 39 kills and a .311 hitting percentage in three matches this fall against the Wildcats.

“It’s about staying on the game plan,” Schwan said. “Hitting deep corner, and always hitting high, hard and in.”

Washington dominated the first set, committing just two hitting errors while Arizona had 11.

“We hit a lot of matchups well,” Washington coach Keegan Cook said. “This group has gotten better at following the scouting report from the beginning.”

Arizona (20-15) surged to an early 14-11 lead in the second set, but Washington responded with an 8-3 run. Freshman Kara Bajema had a kill and a block during the critical run, and finished with eight block assists and six kills.

“Kara was outstanding,” Cook said.

Washington never trailed in the third set, and used a 5-1 run to build a 15-10 lead. It never led by less than four the rest of the way. Bajema closed the match with a kill from the middle.

The Huskies had 15 blocks Friday and 42 this season against Arizona.

“They just keep pressure on you,” Arizona coach David Rubio said. “Everything they did was something we knew they were going to do.”

Tia Scambray and Crissy Jones each had 11 kills for Washington, which hit. 292. Arizona hit .110.

“You’ve got to give it to Washington. They played clean volleyball and we weren’t able to match that,” Arizona setter Penina Snuka said.

Washington will now face last year’s national champions Nebraska. The Cornhuskers (30-2) were nearly swept earlier Friday by Penn State, but rallied from a 24-22 deficit to win the third set, then the final two in less spectacular fashion. The sellout crowd of 8,240 was largely gone by the time Arizona and Washington took the floor, but is sure to return Saturday.

“Seeing it in person was definitely a different experience,” Jones said. “We wish they would have stayed. It would have been good prep.”

Penn State coach Russ Rose said the crowd was a definite factor in his team’s loss, but Cook downplayed the noise with humor.

“They have to do it with me yelling at them, and they’re used to that,” Cook said.

This is the seventh time the two teams have met in the NCAA tournament, and the third consecutive. Nebraska has beaten the Huskies the last two seasons.

“It’s obviously something we’re not going to forget — getting knocked out of the tournament ever since we’ve been here. It hits us where we hurt,” Jones said.