In college softball, her name leads the nation in double-takes.

“When I introduce myself to people I haven’t met, they say, ‘Oh, did you know…,’ and I know exactly what they’re going to say,” says Casey Stangel, Washington’s senior left fielder. “It’s inevitable with people who know their baseball.”

Casey Stengel, the Hall of Fame manager (Yankees, Mets), and Stangel are not related. They spell their last names differently, though at first glance that subtlety often goes unnoticed.

Her dad, Chris Stangel, played two seasons of minor-league baseball — one, 1984, with Class A Everett. The former pitcher and his good-humored wife initially considered naming their firstborn, a son, Casey. “Then they thought it would place too much pressure on him to be a baseball player,” Casey Stangel says.

Turns out they bestowed the famous name on the right kid.

Stangel has ambitions to make a name for herself not in softball but in baseball — as an executive. In her fondest dreams, she sees herself as a future general manager, a position no woman has held in the four major U.S. sports.

“Having this name is really cool,” she says. “For a person who wants to go into major-league baseball as a career, my name allows me to stand out from other names on of a piece of paper,”

When it comes to building a résumé, Stangel already has more than an eye-catching name.

This fall, she will head to Vanderbilt to pursue a master’s degree in leadership and organizational performance. While there, she will work with the baseball team in a graduate-assistant role under coach Tim Corbin, who guided the Commodores to an NCAA championship in 2014.

Before she heads to Vandy, Stangel will spend the summer working as an intern in the commissioner’s office at MLB headquarters in New York.

And before all of that, she will continue to play a key role in UW’s offense as the seventh-ranked, 37-10 Huskies (who host Seattle U on Wednesday at 6 p.m. then open a three-game home series with Stanford Friday at 6 p.m.) prepare for another NCAA tournament, starting May 19.

Stangel, who bats third in the order, leads UW’s regulars with a .370 batting average and is tops in home runs (11).

Named the MaxPreps national softball player of the year in 2013 while playing in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Stangel cites passion and practicality for being drawn to baseball.

“I grew up around it, so I’ve always had my sights set on baseball,” she says. “There are also a lot more career opportunities in baseball than softball. If there has ever been a good time for a woman to get into baseball, this is it.”

Stangel points to MLB’s Front Office and Field Staff Diversity Pipeline Program, started in 2016, as evidence baseball is adopting an egalitarian outlook toward future executives.

“If someone can bring something into your organization that makes you better, it doesn’t matter if they’re a man or a woman,” she says. “I think that any great leader would want that in their organization.

“I know there are going to be a lot of people say, ‘You’re a girl, and I don’t really want your opinion for that reason,’ and that’s fine. There are always going to be people who frustrate you or don’t see things the way you do.

“I also think there are a lot of people who want anyone who is going to make them better. That allows me not to worry about being a woman. I am an athlete who loves this game, who loves learning about this game, loves spreading knowledge about this game. I look forward to continuing in my education and my experience with the game of baseball.”

Kim Ng, MLB’s senior vice president of baseball operations since 2011, is the highest-ranking female executive in baseball. In 1998, at 29, the Yankees hired her as assistant general manager, and she held that title with the Dodgers for a decade starting in 2001. Five times, ESPN.com reports, Ng has been considered for a GM opening but passed over, including 2008 in Seattle when the Mariners hired Jack Zduriencik.

To reach Ng’s level, Stangel, 22, knows she must demonstrate a deep understanding of the game and player development.

“My evaluation of hitters would probably be my strongest skill right now,” she says. “I think I have an eye for good hitters. As a softball player I’ve spent a lot of time watching baseball players, knowing what a good swing pattern looks like.

“Pitching is something that I do not think I’m strong in right now,” she concedes. “Pitching in baseball and softball are different, so that is an area where I would really have to acquire some more skills. I can tell you that a guy who is lighting up a radar gun at 95 is going to have a future, but as far as guys who have qualities that someone can’t necessarily see from the outside, that’s something I really want to learn.”

Stangel was a hot-shot pitcher in high school (26-0 as a sophomore) and signed with Missouri. Deciding it was not a good fit, she transferred to UW after one season, but before leaving took in a Vanderbilt-Missouri baseball game. She met Vanderbilt’s coaches (“I just walked down and introduced myself,” she says), talked hitting tendencies and made a lasting impression on Corbin.

Stangel pitched her first two seasons at UW, going 9-3 as a sophomore and 6-4 as a junior. During fall practice, she wasn’t feeling it inside the circle and told her coaches that she should be a position player only.

“Last year it felt like I had struggled a lot with my pitching,” she says. “I had low moments and high moments, but it wasn’t something that I was just absolutely loving the way that I did when I was in high school.

“As a player, when I am going out on the field not feeling confident in what I’m doing, that’s not benefiting my team. It wasn’t fair for them to have someone out there who wasn’t confident in what they’re doing. I’m very confident in my hitting. I’m very confident in being an outfielder. As a senior, as a leader, I knew it was the right decision for me to just put the pitching in the past.”

Stangel dropped the news during a trip in Montana for a fall game. “It was really hard,” she said. “I had pitched in our fall game and had not done well at all. We were staying in a huge cabin. The team was making dinner, and I pulled (pitching) coach (Mike) Roberts and coach Tarr aside.

“I’m typically a very upbeat, happy, energetic person, but they knew something was up. I was in tears. I told them I don’t think it’s right for me to continue. They both recognized how hard that must have been. Coach Roberts has been like a second dad to me. He told me I was a pitcher for life and he’ll still invite me to the pitcher-catcher dinners. Coach Tarr gave me a big hug and told me she was real proud of me. What more can you ask from coaches? It was really tough, but they made it not tough.”

She is excited to see what her future holds.

“Because my experience with a baseball program right now technically is none, I can’t say I know exactly what my baseball traits are,” she says. “But being a person who thinks outside the box, who is really interested in personal and professional development, someone who does not fear working long hours and is willing to work hard and communicate, to consistently compete to be the best in whatever is happening, I think those kind of skills all set me up to bring something good into baseball.”