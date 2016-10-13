Hedge was named to the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National soccer team on Thursday.

Washington Husky Kelcie Hedge was named to the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National soccer team on Thursday.

The sophomore from Post Falls, Idaho, will travel with the team to Papua New Guinea, where they will begin play on Nov. 14 in the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup against France.

Hedge was a strong contributor for UW last season, totaling 11 points on four goals and three assists and being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. She started all 21 matches for UW as a freshman.

Soccer

• Senior Haley Ayers netted her first collegiate goal with just under 13 minutes to play, lifting the Seattle Pacific women to a 1-0 win over Montana State Billings in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference soccer game. The Falcons (7-2-3) improved to 4-1-2 in league play. They have lost just once in their past nine outings.

High schools

• Friday night’s Metro League football game between No. 1 Eastside Catholic and No. 2 O’Dea has been moved to Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for West Seattle Stadium, which was closed because of stormy weather, O’Dea said on its Twitter account.

Tennis

• A women’s tennis team from Seattle, representing the USTA Pacific Northwest Section, captured the national title at the USTA League Adult 18 & Over 3.5 National Championships held in Mobile, Ala., Oct. 7-9. The Seattle team defeated a team from Pelham, Ala., 3-2 in the championship match.

The team is captained by Ashley Chen and features Diana Hasegan, Lydia Sun, Gina McSweeney, Danna Baer, Gail Domingos, Michelle Lin, Christina Salak, Kay Johnson, Tara James, Kathy Juhn, Nana Kuo, Kailia Yun, and Christie Shan and plays at the Robinswood Tennis Center.

Hockey

• Saturday’s hockey game in Everett between the Silvertips and Seattle Thunderbirds, which starts at 7:05 p.m., will be the eighth annual “Pink The Rink” game. Proceeds will benefit Providence General Foundation, in support of breast health activities and free mammograms for women in Snohomish County facing financial challenges.

Over the last seven seasons the Silvertips have helped raise over $500,000 from the Pink The Rink event.