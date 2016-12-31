Both sides accused the other of “cheap shots” following the game.

ATLANTA — Bad blood on the field spilled over into the locker rooms for both teams after the game.

Players from Washington and Alabama accused the other side of taking “cheap shots” in the Crimson Tide’s 24-7 victory over the Huskies in Saturday’s national semifinal.

After Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted a Hail Mary pass with 24 seconds left, Alabama was assessed two unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties. UW’s John Ross III and Jake Eldrenkamp both stayed down for a minute after apparently taking blindsided hits during Fitzpatrick’s return.

“I got cheap-shot,” Ross said. “But it’s football. You get back up, and you live.”

Added UW offensive lineman Kaleb McGary: “It looked to me like people were taking cheap shots on our guys. You see your brother getting picked on, you’re not going to stand there and watch. You’re going to solve the problem. Get off my guy, man.”

Reuben Foster, Alabama’s star linebacker, accused UW of the same. After the interception, he said Alabama coaches sent him to the locker room to control his emotions.

“If you think you’re about to lose … take it as a man,” Foster said, according to CBSsports.com. “Don’t cheap shot somebody just to try to get him kicked out of the game. I’ve never seen anything like that happen.”

UW coach Chris Petersen said he wasn’t sure what happened during the late scrum.

“It’s an emotional game,” he said. “I don’t really know what happened. I just didn’t appreciate how our guys reacted. What are you going to do? It’s not the game. They’re not going to fight. … I just didn’t appreciate that.”

Before the game, Foster was one of the Alabama captains who declined to shake hands with UW captains following the coin toss. The players did shake hands before the toss.

Slipping away

Washington’s defense came into the Peach Bowl leading the nation with 33 take-aways. Against Alabama, the Huskies didn’t force any turnovers, but they did let two prime opportunities slip away.

Budda Baker read Jalen Hurts’ first pass of the game perfectly, but UW’s star safety couldn’t haul in the over-the-shoulder interception.

“Of course, it can haunt you,” Baker said. “But at the end of the day, you’ve just got to think about the next play.”

In the third quarter, UW’s Psalm Wooching stripped the ball away from Hurts, but Wooching couldn’t corral the ball after stretching and diving for it.

UW’s offense committed three turnovers, and the first two led to 10 points for Alabama.

Stay on your side

Though it seemed like Washington may have figured out how to expose Alabama’s defense with that touchdown seven minutes into the game, that was definitely not the case. After Browning found Dante Pettis in the end zone, UW did not take a snap in the Crimson Tide’s territory until there was 1:46 left in the game.

Huskies coach Chris Petersen wasn’t too fond of that truth, but it wasn’t terribly surprising.

“We’ve studied every snap that they’ve had this year and the tape doesn’t lie when you watch that much tape,” Petersen said. “I mean, that’s as good a defense as there is out there in college football, and they played like it.”

MVPs

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough and linebacker Ryan Anderson were named most valuable players of the Peach Bowl. Scarbrough rushed for a career-high 180 yards, which set a bowl record for the Tide. His 68-yard run in the fourth quarter is the longest scoring run in program history.

Anderson’s interception return for a touchdown toward the end of the first half gave Alabama a 17-7 lead. That was the 15th non-offensive touchdown Alabama scored this season, 11 by its defense. It was also the first pick-six the Huskies have surrendered since Oct. 24, 2014 (Arizona).

Notes

• UW coach Chris Petersen and former UW coach Steve Sarkisian chatted for several minutes at midfield during pregame warmups. Sarkisian has spent this season working as an offensive analyst for the Tide. He will take over for Lane Kiffin as Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

• After all that talk all week about UW’s trick plays, the Huskies ran one special play when backup QB K.J. Carta-Samuels came in, motioned behind the line of scrimmage and rushed for three yards to convert a third-and-1 play.

• True freshman Nick Harris started at right guard for the Huskies, his fourth start of the season.