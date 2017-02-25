Never in the 121-year history of the Washington men’s basketball program have the Huskies lost 10 straight games in a season.

However, they’ll need to build on the momentum of a pair of relatively close defeats last week and somehow upset cross-state rival Washington State on Sunday in Pullman to snap a nine-game losing streak that ties for the longest ever at UW.

It’s a seemingly daunting task for a team that hasn’t won a true road game this season and claimed its last victory last month on Jan. 18.

“I feel confident whomever we play against,” coach Lorenzo Romar said. “Obviously, our record doesn’t reflect that and it’s easy to say, ‘Well, what else is a coach supposed to say?’

“But I really believe that. I really believe that we have shown flashes. I see that our team has made an improvement. Not just Sunday, any game we play, we give ourselves a chance if we play the right way, the way we’ve been the last couple.”

Washington fell 76-68 to then-No. 5 Arizona in its last outing and came up short against Arizona State in an 83-81 setback two days earlier.

It was the latest in a disappointing trend of poor finishes for UW that began Jan. 1 with a 79-74 defeat against WSU at Alaska Airlines. The Huskies led 71-67 with 2:34 left, but were outscored 12-3 the rest of the way.

“You could see the pattern,” Romar said. “We didn’t finish.”

Asked to explain why UW had difficulties closing out games, Romar pointed to the team’s youth. The Huskies have just one senior and 10 underclassmen.

“For the most part, if you just look at young teams, typically, that’s something that they struggle with,” he said. “Typically, that’s what happens.”

With three regular-season games remaining, Romar is reticent to begin planning for next season even though there’s very little to gain in the final two weeks.

A loss Sunday locks Washington into the 11th or 12th seed in Pac-12 tournament. And anything short of a miraculous run and the Huskies (9-18, 2-13 in Pac-12) are assured of their first losing record since 2008.

“We’re not looking to experiment with anything right now,” Romar said. “We’re still trying to get better.

“We don’t look at it as an exhibition. We are still trying to be the best team that we can be, and we still have a conference tournament ahead of us. So we’re trying to play it straight-up, trying to be the best that we can be out there.”

Freshman guard Markelle Fultz is one of the few bright spots in what has otherwise been a dreary season.

He sat out games at Colorado and Utah two weeks ago due to a sore right knee and hasn’t been able to practice much despite playing a pair of games last week.

With a strong outing Sunday, Fultz can practically wrap up the Pac-12 scoring title. He leads the conference with 23.2 points per game.

Romar has been pleasantly surprised by the recent improvement of freshman guard Carlos Johnson, who tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds – both career highs – last week against ASU.

UW could use another solid game from him if the Huskies hope to claim what has been an elusive win.

“Defensively, (we’re) still trying to make that work,” Romar said. “But just shot selection (on offense) and making the defense move.”