The Huskies took a 14-4 lead, but USC went on a 15-3 run to close the first half and UW never recovered.

LOS ANGELES — Jordan McLaughlin had 22 points and nine assists and Chimezie Metu added 17 points as USC defeated Washington 74-58 on Saturday.

With the victory, USC (23-8, 10-8) finished its regular season in a tie for fifth place with California in the Pac-12 standings.

The Trojans outshot the Huskies 59 to 42 percent and outscored them 44-20 in the paint to win their second straight after four consecutive losses.

Washington (9-21, 2-16) lost its 12th in a row, and finished the regular season in 11th place in the conference.

USC and Washington will play again Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. The game time is to be determined.

Noah Dickerson had a career-high 27 points and eight rebounds to lead the Huskies. Matisse Thybulle added 19 points for Washington.

The Huskies played without star freshman point guard and leading scorer Markelle Fultz, who sat out for the fifth time in seven games with a sore right knee.

Behind 14-4 four minutes in, the Trojans still trailed 30-24 before going on a 15-3 run to close the first half. The Trojans took a 39-33 lead on McLaughlin’s driving, left-handed lay-in over two defenders with 34 seconds left in the half.

The Trojans led throughout the second half. The Huskies got within 51-48 only to see the Trojans pull away to a 65-55 lead on McLaughlin’s runner in the lane with 3:29 to play.

McLaughlin then fed Metu on a fast-break, alley-oop pass for a dunk, putting the Trojans up 67-55 with 2:21 left.

In their final game of the regular season, the Huskies started three sophomores and two freshmen.

Note

• Fultz has been selected as one of the 15 finalists for the Wooden Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in the country.

He’s joined by Lonzo Ball (UCLA), Dillon Brooks (Oregon), Bonzi Colson (Notre Dame), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Josh Hart (Villanova), Josh Jackson (Kansas), Justin Jackson (North Carolina), Luke Kennard (Duke), Lauri Markkanen (Arizona), Frank Mason III (Kansas), Malik Monk (Kentucky), Jonathan Motley (Baylor), Caleb Swanigan (Purdue) and Nigel Williams-Goss (Gonzaga).

The Husky freshman, who was also named one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award for the nation’s top point guard of the year in January, is leading the Pac-12 in scoring, averaging 23.2 points per game, which ranks sixth nationally. His scoring average is on pace to be the highest scoring average by a league player in 20 years and his conference scoring average of 24.5 leads the league by five points.