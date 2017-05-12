Junior Noah Bremer threw a one-hit, shutout and his offense scored three times in the first inning as Washington beat Arizona State 4-0 at Husky Ballpark on Friday night in a Pac-12 baseball game.

The only base runners Bremer (6-2) allowed were on a single in the fourth inning and a walk in the eighth inning. Bremer stuck out 10 and threw 115 pitches in recording his first shutout – his third complete game – in 39 career starts.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Huskies (25-21, 11-11 Pac-12) and moved them back to .500 in the Pac-12 race.

Arizona State (21-25, 7-15) came into the night averaging eight runs over each of its last five games. The series continues Saturday.

• Seattle University lost 7-6 at CSU Bakersfield in the first of a three-game Western Athletic Conference series.

The Redhawks (17-29-1, 6-13 WAC) went ahead 5-3 with a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, but the Roadrunners (27-19, 12-7 WAC) rallied for four runs in the home half of the inning and held on in the final frame.

Softball

The No. 8 Washington Huskies (42-11, 15-8 Pac-12) defeated No. 13 Utah (33-13, 13-8 Pac-12) 4-2 in eight innings in Salt Lake City to claim a series win.

Morganne Flores knocked in the winning runs with a two-run double in the top of the eighth, giving her 60 RBI on the season. Taran Alvelo (27-6) picked up the win, allowing four hits in three scoreless innings.

• Western Washington (34-19) had its season end with two losses in the NCAA Division II West Regional in Seaside, Calif.

The No. 8 seed Vikings entered the day in the winner’s bracket after Thursday’s 5-3 upset of top-seeded and regional host Cal State Monterey Bay, but lost to No. 4 Dixie State (5-0) and No. 5 Sonoma State (6-4) to be eliminated from the tournament.

Track and field

Seattle Pacific senior Kyra Brannan and sophomore Geneva Lehnert finished 1-2 in the women’s long jump at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference track and field meet in Monmouth, Ore.

Brannan went 18 feet, 11¼ inches for her second conference outdoor crown. She also won in 2015. Lehnert was second at 17-11 3/4.

SPU junior Peyton Harris) was third in the men’s long jump at 22-11¾

Through Friday’s events, Falcon women are tied with Concordia-Portland for third in the team standings with 46 points. The SPU men are ninth with six points.

Curling

Team Clark, led by Lynnwood’s Brady Clark, will be one of four men’s teams in November’s Olympic Team Trials. Clark curls out of Seattle’s Granite Curling Club along with teammate Phil Tilker of Seattle. Sean Beighton of Seattle also qualified for the Trials as a member of Craig Brown’s (Madison, Wis.) team.