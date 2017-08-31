Adam Jude catches up with Bob Rondeau, the voice of the Huskies for nearly 40 years who is now entering his final season. Larry Stone also checks in "live" from New York ahead of UW's season opener against Rutgers.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Huskies finally get their season started Friday at Rutgers, and we’re in New York to bring you complete coverage from the contest.

Entering his final season after nearly 40 season as the voice of the Huskies, Bob Rondeau joins the show to give his thoughts on the team, about his final season and the team’s matchup vs. Rutgers. Larry Stone also checks in “live” from New York.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.