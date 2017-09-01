UW football is back! Follow along here as the Huskies kick off their 2017 season against Rutgers in New Jersey.

After all the hype, the No. 8 Huskies are finally set to take the field for the first time in what figures to be an eventful 2017 season. UW will kick things off against Rutgers Friday night at 5 p.m. at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The talent gap between the teams is sizable, as Rutgers didn’t win a game in conference play last season and finished in last place in the Big 10. Meanwhile, the Huskies have potentially their best team in 20 years. Regardless, the first game provides fans a highly-anticipated chance to see their team for the first time.

Follow along live for complete coverage, analysis, photos and more. And catch the game on FS1 and 1000 KOMO AM.





Huskies 2017 season preview:

