The 32nd meeting between Washington and Seattle University looked a lot like several previous basketball battles between the city’s Division I men’s basketball teams — a dominant Huskies win.

The Redhawks kept it close for a few minutes at the start, but UW overwhelmed its neighborhood rival with a bevy of highlight dunks, momentum-swinging three-pointers and a suffocating defense that produced a 94-72 nonconference victory in front of 6,163 at KeyArena.

The Huskies (7-5) have won three straight games and put together their best 40-minute effort in a season filled with highs and lows.

While Thursday night’s performance in the Elgin Baylor Classic counts as a high moment for the Huskies this season, it was simply more of the same in a rivalry that Washington has dominated since it began in 1953.

The Huskies extended their winning streak against the Redhawks to 12 games and lead the series 28-4.

The trio of Noah Dickerson (21 points and career-high 17 rebounds), Markelle Fultz (18 points and six assists) and David Crisp (16 points and six assists and five three-pointers) led Washington and produced many of the highlights that had the crowd on its feet.

Early in the second half, Fultz stole a pass from Morgan Means and tossed the ball to Crisp to start a fast break. Crisp had a step on Means as they raced to the rim, but flipped the ball over his shoulder to Fultz who flushed an alley-oop layup over Means.

On UW’s next possession, Crisp connected with Fultz again with a pass at the rim that Fultz turned into a highlight dunk.

The baskets were part of a 16-0 run that turned a relatively close game into a rout and put the Huskies up 61-38.

Fultz also thrilled the crowd with two spectacular blocks and a windmill jam late in the game.

Reserve guard Dominic Green had 10 points for UW.

The Redhawks (7-6) leaned heavily on senior guard Brendan Westendorf, who finished with 17 points and was the only SU player in double-figure scoring.

The Huskies stymied Aaron Menzies, who has hampered with foul trouble and had nine points. He finished with more fouls (four) than rebounds (three).

With Fultz in foul trouble after picking up two early ones, the Huskies were out of sorts in the opening minutes while the Redhawks controlled the action and built an 18-15 lead while the UW star sat on the bench.

The momentum turned to the Huskies when Fultz’s return coincided with back-to-back dunks from backup forward Sam Timmins, who flushed a putback dunk, and Green, who threw down a slam in traffic.

Crisp drained a three-pointer that put the Huskies up 23-20 and gave them a lead they would not relinquish.

Washington closed the first half with a 23-12 run, including seven straight points. Green capped the spurt with a three-pointer at the buzzer for UW, which led 41-30 at the break.