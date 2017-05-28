Washington not only won its first women's crew national title since 2001, it became the first team in the 20 years that it has been a sanctioned event to sweep all three races: the varsity eight, the second varsity eight and the four.

Washington women’s crew coach Yasmin Farooq said her team was not focused on being the top-ranked team or the top seed in the NCAA championships at Lake Mercer in West Windsor, N.J. She said the team was only interested in seeing how fast each of its boats could go.

The answer was very fast.

The Huskies easily won the four and second varsity eight Sunday, just as they had done the previous two days to reach the Grand Final.

In the Grand Final of the varsity eight, with a chance to make history, UW quickly took the lead, and was nearly a boat ahead midway through the race, but Stanford began closing and UW looked to be in danger.

But in this magical season, nothing was going to stop the Huskies, and they not only held off the charge, they pulled away again in the end, winning by about half a boat.

For Farooq, it was quite a first season as UW women’s coach.

On Friday, the top-ranked men’s crew will begin action in the IROC national championships in Gold River, Calif.