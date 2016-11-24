The Huskies can claim the Pac-12 title outright with a win Saturday in Pullman (2 p.m, Pac-12 Networks).

Apple Cup II is slated for Saturday.

After clinching at least a share of the Pac-12 championship Wednesday night with a dramatic 3-1 win over No. 8 UCLA, the seventh-ranked Huskies can claim the title outright with a win Saturday in Pullman against No. 25 Washington State (2 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).

UW (25-4, 15-4 in the Pac-12) lost to WSU (21-10, 11-8) at home on Sept. 21, falling 3-1 to a tall, physical front line that is ranked No. 1 nationally in blocks.

“We got a little nervous with their block and weren’t doing our thing,” junior setter Bailey Tanner said Wednesday, recalling the loss to WSU. “We have to go out and take care of business at Washington State and show them that we’re better than them. We didn’t really do that the first time, so it should be fun.”

The Huskies proved to be better than a tough UCLA squad (23-6, 14-5) that entered Wednesday night’s match tied with UW for first place in the Pac-12.

Junior outside hitter Courtney Schwan posted a career-high 27 kills and second-year coach Keegan Cook got key contributions from players throughout his lineup as the Huskies defeated UCLA 25-11, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15 in front of 3,474 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

UW has now won two straight conference titles in two seasons under Cook since he replaced coach Jim McLaughlin. The Huskies split the title with USC last year. Cook, 31, yearns to go solo this year.

“I don’t want to share,” Cook said Wednesday. “We’ve got to go into Wazzu and do something really, really difficult against an outstanding team in our own version of the Apple Cup. I have a lot of respect for the Cougars. We want to go in and play well.”

Many people played well for UW Wednesday. Tia Scambray recorded 13 rocket-powered kills and 10 digs; Crissy Jones had 11 kills and a team-high 19 digs; freshman middles Avie Niece (six kills on nine swings and seven block assists) and Kara Bajema (four kills and three aces) performed like veterans. Schwan, with seven kills in the first and third sets, hit a stellar .440 (just five errors on 50 swings).

UW appeared ready to make the match a blowout, scorching the Bruins in the first set 25-11 — the lowest point total a Pac-12 opponent has put up against UW this season.

“Like it rarely does, it kind of went according to plan,” Cook said. “It doesn’t usually go like that.”

The Huskies led 12-4 in the second set, let their advantage dip to 22-16, then surrendered nine straight points for a startling turnaround. “I think we let up a little bit, and we can’t do that in the middle of a match,” Schwan said.

What got them back on course? “We came in, had a good chat, and knew we could stick with this team,” she said. “The problem was us. We were hitting a lot of balls out of bounds, and that’s not us.”

Washington fell behind 8-3 early in the crucial third set, but 12 combined kills from Schwan and Scambray narrowed the gap. Down 22-21, UW scored the final four points in a set that included 14 ties and seven lead changes.

The teams were tied 13-13 in the fourth when, with Bajema serving, UW scored seven straight points, then finished it off with a 5-2 run that Scambray punctuated with another floor-shaking kill.

“I kind of challenged them at the start of the third set that wasn’t going that well,” Cook said. “Like they have all year, they responded to that. I thought we started hitting balls at hands with aggression. I saw some swings that were going out of bounds and some off-speed shots that I wasn’t too fond of. Then they turned it around and started swinging hard at the block and things happened.”

Tanner had 51 assists and three kills. “Our hitters were not avoiding the block,” she said, “they were hitting high and hard and deep. They were awesome.”

UW hit .310 against UCLA. The Bruins began the night with an opponents’ hitting average of just. 164, second-best in the Pac-12.

“No team hits .300 against UCLA without a great setter,” Cook said in praise of Tanner.

Schwan says UW must play boldly against WSU.

“You can’t be afraid of the block,” she said. “We’ve learned that a lot in recent matches. A couple of us tried to avoid the block and ended up hitting a lot of balls out of bounds. About 90 percent of the kills you’re going to get are off the block. Being a volleyball player, you know it’s also hard to block a ball, so you can’t be afraid of the hands up there.”

Note

• With two conference titles in his first two seasons, Cook directed praise to his players and others. “It’s a habit for this program,” he said of UW’s back-to-back crowns. “A lot of people have moved this thing forward. It’s early in my career. I wouldn’t be honest if I didn’t say that it means something to me to continue the tradition of the program.”