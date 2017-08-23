The UW volleyball squad opens its season Friday at home vs. Pittsburgh. The Huskies won last year’s Pac-12 crown and have gone 60-8 in coach Keegan Cook’s first two seasons.

The Washington volleyball team, a perennial national championship contender since it won its lone title in 2005, has the look of a championship favorite in 2017.

After reaching the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight for a second straight year last December, the Huskies enter their third season under 32-year-old coach Keegan Cook ranked No. 3 in the preseason coaches poll. The No. 1 and 2 teams, Texas and Stanford, duked it out in last year’s national title match.

The Huskies open Friday at home, 6 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh.

UW’s roster glitters with promise. It’s stocked with veterans (seven seniors), experience (seven returning starters), talent (a first-team All-American, outside hitter Courtney Schwan, and two second-teamers) and perhaps a missing piece — Oklahoma transfer Marion Hazelwood, an offense-minded 6-foot-3 senior middle blocker and a three-time All-American honorable mention.

The Huskies won last year’s Pac-12 crown and shared it in 2015 while going 60-8 in Cook’s first two seasons. UW has finished the last five seasons ranked between fourth and ninth.

Can the cumulative experience gained by both coach and players finally lift Washington beyond its close-but-no-cigar status?

“We haven’t had a gym that’s been this deep in all my time at Washington,” said Cook, who joined UW as an assistant in 2013 after six years as an assistant at St. Mary’s. He was named head coach after the 2014 season, when program architect Jim McLaughlin departed for Notre Dame.

“We’ve always had some very skilled athletes, but the practices are at a much higher level much sooner than they’ve ever been,” he said. “Sometimes you can have a great divide between your top six or seven players and the next six or seven. This is probably the smallest that gap has been in quite a while.”

A few weak spots hindered UW last year, such as no ball-crushing attacker on offense, minimal offense from two freshmen middle blockers (one of whom, Kara Bajema, had never played the position before, though she still made the Pac-12 All-Freshman team), and occasional defensive lapses.

Two new middles are expected to diversify UW’s offense. Hazelwood was drawn to UW because it offered a one-year graduate program she was seeking, and 6-4 freshman Lauren Sanders is a prep All-American from Glacier Peak.

“Marion can run an attack both in front and behind a setter and hit with range and power,” Cook said. “That’s something we haven’t necessarily had.”

Cook says he will find a way to blend the offensive talents of Hazelwood, the two-way game of Sanders and the defensive skills of sophomore Avie Niece at middle.

“The day Marion committed, all of a sudden it changed the landscape of our team and caused us to move people around and create all these wonderful problems,” he said.

Cook has seven outside hitters to juggle, led by Schwan, the Pac-12 player of the year, and second-team All-American Crissy Jones.

“One of the greatest gifts of this team, and one of the greatest challenges, is managing our depth,” he said. “We’ve spent so much time developing each player, we created a lot more options for ourselves. How well I make those decisions, and how well the team handles those changes, is probably going to define our season.”

One surprise performer is Carly DeHoog, an injury-plagued 6-4 senior lefty.

“She’s finally healthy, and she’s playing some of the best volleyball of her life,” he said. “In fall camp she’s been playing at her highest level. That’s noteworthy.

“Crissy is playing with a great deal of enthusiasm and determination and really wants to be a leader.”

Three-year starter Tia Scambray has also caught Cook’s attention: “She’s by far our best ball-control player.”

Scambray started slowly and hit just .196 last season, yet finished tied with Jones for second in kills (363) after getting hot late. In a November match at Arizona State she posted 20 kills and was named ESPNW national player of the week.

“She’s a big reason why we ended up winning the conference,” Cook said. “To beat her out, someone has to score the ball at a better rate.

“Kara and (junior) Destiny (Julye) have the potential to do that, but they have to attack with more consistency. Tia is just a much more experienced, seasoned hitter. She can do a lot.”

Note

With so many hitters, Cook is running both a one- and two-setter offense in practice. Senior setter Bailey Tanner returns as a second-team All-American. “I would consider a 6-2 mostly because a couple of players, (senior setter) Jade Finau and Carly, have become really capable.”