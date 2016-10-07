Oregon has won 12 consecutive games over the Huskies, but this is the first time since 1996 that Washington is going to Eugene as the betting favorite.

Ikaikia Malloe knows how it sounds. It sounds backward, and maybe a bit deranged.

The Huskies enjoyed their most significant victory in 15 years last week in their thorough dismantling of Stanford before a rowdy, nostalgic crowd inside Husky Stadium, and Malloe enjoyed it as much as anyone.

And yet there was Washington’s first-year defensive line coach at 9 a.m. Saturday, less than 12 hours after the game ended, back in his office going over film and picking apart all the itty-bitty things his players did wrong the night before.

“We have this great win against Stanford,” Malloe said, chuckling at himself, “and I’m in the office the next morning thinking about all the things we did wrong. We’re just trying to stay in the moment.”

Win or lose, it’s the nature of coaching to move on to the next game quickly. That is, in part, because the sting of losing is strong — and forever long. Which brings us to the Washington-Oregon rivalry and Malloe’s first trip back to Eugene’s Autzen Stadium in 20 years on Saturday.

Then a senior starting safety, Malloe helped the Huskies to a 33-14 victory over Oregon in 1996. Details of that game, however, are fuzzy. His recollections of UW’s stunning defeat in ’94 are vivid — in short, it hurt — and he’s shared those experiences with UW players this week.

“Of course it has (come up),” he said. “I told them what it meant to me … and gave them my half of what I think the rivalry’s all about.”

Beyond that, though, Malloe stressed that it’s important for the team to treat this week like any other week, even if it’s anything but. That’s part of the reason, surely, that UW coach Chris Petersen banned players from all media interviews this week.

“We all talked about saving Saturday to celebrate,” Malloe said.

Oregon has won 12 consecutive games over the Huskies, but this is the first time since Malloe’s senior season that UW is going to Eugene as the betting favorite.

For long-suffering Husky fans, nothing is more important than ending the streak. How bad has it been for Washington? Consider: Over the past 12 years, the Huskies have held a lead against Oregon in just three games — and for a total of 8 minutes, 11 seconds (out of 720 minutes played).

And now roles have reversed from the Ducks’ recent dominance: It’s the fifth-ranked Huskies (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in the driver’s seat for the conference championship, and it’s the Ducks (2-3, 0-2) who have opened conference play with defeats against Colorado and Washington State.

Petersen said he won’t use the streak as a motivational tactic with his players, and he doesn’t want them getting caught up in all the excitement building around the possibilities for this program.

“We’re kind of burying our head in the sand,” he said. “I think they have done a good job of just paying attention to what’s important and practicing hard and all those type of things.”

For the Huskies, maintaining and channeling their emotions will be critical Saturday, especially after riding on such a high against Stanford.

“You want to understand and enjoy that moment, but then coming back to ground level and working our way back up again (during the week),” Malloe said. “The trend is to first be as mature as we can, move forward and understand that Oregon is a great opponent — it really is; I don’t think the scores are showing how good they are — and making sure we have the right respect going in.”