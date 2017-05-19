The Huskies were no match for UW pitcher Taran Alvelo, who pitched her first no-hitter of her career to lead the Huskies to an 8-0 win that was over in five innings thanks to the NCAA run rule.

With seven Washingtonians on the roster, and an excited buzz that came from having made it to their first NCAA Regional in the three-year history of the program, the Montana Grizzlies brought a spirited cheering section to their NCAA tournament debut against the 6th-seeded UW Huskies on Friday night.

“Montana!” …. “Grizzlies!” the two pockets of Montana fans seated on opposite sides of Husky Softball Stadium chanted in alternate bursts as their team huddled before their first game against UW.

The Grizzlies (35-23) held UW’s potent offense scoreless through two innings, but they were no match for UW pitcher Taran Alvelo, who pitched her first no-hitter of her career to lead the Huskies to an 8-0 win that was over in five innings thanks to the NCAA run rule.

Alvelo, a sophomore from Carroll, Ohio, finished with eight strikeouts and one walk and in five innings pitched to get her 29th win of the season.

Alvelo is “a competitive kid, she wants to win and prove what she can do. She throws in upper 60-s which helps, with a good off-speed pitch. She’s fun to coach,” UW coach Heather Tarr said during the ESPN broadcast.

Montana couldn’t touch Alvelo, and the Grizzlies ultimately unraveled in a nightmarish third inning that saw UW take a commanding 8-0 lead.

All-American shortstop Ali Aguilar got things started for the Huskies at the plate in the bottom of the third inning with a booming line drive down the left field line. Three batters, Aguilar scored on an RBI double by catcher Morganne Flores, who sent the ball soaring into deep left field.

The sudden show of life from the UW offense seemed to unnerve Grizzlies starting pitcher Michaela Hood, and UW’s Taylor Van Zee took full advantage of the situation, smashing a second two-run double into a glaring hole in left-centerfield to allow Casety Stangel and Flores to score.

With UW up 3-0, the Grizzlies pulled Hood, their freshman pitcher, and brought in sophomore Colleen Driscoll. That didn’t work either. Driscoll gave up five hits and four runs and UW held a daunting 8-0 lead before Maddy Stensby finally retired the Huskies.

Van Zee and Sis Bates finished as UW’s leading hitters, with two RBI apiece, and Van Zee had the only triple of the game.

UW (44-11) will now play Michigan (42-11) on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.. .

Other game

Michigan 3, Fresno State 1

Senior pitcher Megan Betsa went into Michigan’s opening game against Fresno State leading the country with 376 strikeouts, and she continued her hot pitching Friday night.

Betsa struck out 13 and gave up only one hit and one run as the 20th-ranked Wolverines put away Fresno State 3-1 Friday night at Husky Softball Stadium in the double-elimination Seattle Regional in the NCAA Division I softball tournament.

Michigan (42-11) will play the winner of Friday’s late game between Washington and Montana at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Michigan got on the scoreboard first in the second inning with an RBI single from Natalie Peters, but the Bulldogs scored the equalizer in the top of the fifth to stay alive.

The tie was short-lived, though. In the bottom of the fifth, Michigan finally found some offense when junior Aidan Falk smashed a two-RBI single to right field to drive home Abby Ramirez and Kelly Christner. Those two runs held up as the Wolverines shut down Fresno State in the final two innings.

The Bulldogs (34-22) now need to rally and win two games on Saturday if they hope to stay alive in the tournament.