Facing elimination, the Washington softball team got a monster performance from pitcher Taran Alvelo in a 1-0 victory. The Huskies will face top-seeded Florida in a semifinal matchup Sunday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Washington (50-13) advanced to the Women’s College World Series semifinal after staving off elimination with a 1-0 win over UCLA (48-15).

For the second straight game, the offense struggled to push runs across the board but it didn’t matter. Sophomore Taran Alvelo was brilliant in the circle against the Bruins.

Alvelo, making her third start in as many days, went the distance and earned win No. 34 on the season. On the day, she fanned seven UCLA batters and gave up just two hits.

Sunday UW vs. Florida at Oklahoma City, 10 a.m., ESPN

In the top of the sixth, the Huskies finally got their break by way of an Ali Aguilar solo bomb over the right field wall to break a 0-0 tie. The shot was almost identical to Aguilar’s solo home run against Oklahoma on Friday night, except instead of inching the Huskies closer to a tie, this hit inched the Huskies closer to a date with the top-seeded Florida Gators.

Washington will face Florida (57-8) Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT with a trip to the World Series final on the line. If the Huskies win, they would need to beat the Gators a second time, at 4 p.m. PDT, to advance.