After entering the fifth inning down by 11 runs, the Washington softball team made the biggest comeback of the season to defeat Utah 13-12 in eight innings on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

After entering the fifth inning down by 11 runs, the Washington softball team made the biggest comeback of the season to defeat Utah 13-12 in eight innings on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Ali Aguilar pounded her 10th home run of the season off the first pitch from Utah (33-14, 13-9 Pac-12). Casey Stangel went 3 for 3, driving in four runs.

Taylor Van Zee knocked in the game-winning run in the eighth inning for the Huskies and got the final out of the game at third base.

Washington (43-11, 16-8) scored four runs in the fifth inning to cut its deficit to 12-5 and avoided having the game end by the mercy rule. The Huskies scored six more runs in the sixth inning to make it 12-11.

In the seventh inning, Washington stayed alive when Kirstyn Thomas reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a ground out. She tied the score 12-12 on Aguilar’s ground out.

Baseball

Washington jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Arizona State (22-25, 8-15 Pac-12) at Husky Ballpark but could not hold on as the Sun Devils rallied for a 8-5 victory to even the three-game series at 1-1.

The Huskies (25-22, 11-12) notched 11 hits and had three players collect at least two hits. Jack Meggs was 3 for 5 with two doubles, while MJ Hubbs and Nick Kahle each went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

• Washington State used 12 hits to post a 7-3 victory over UCLA at Bailey-Brayton Field, clinching its fourth straight conference series for the first time since 1995.

Shortstop Andres Alvarez had three hits and scored two runs for the Cougars (24-22, 10-13 Pac-12). Designated hitter Blake Clanton had two hits, including his third homer of the season. Outfielder JJ Hancock and third baseman Shane Matheny each collected two hits.

• Seattle University lost 5-3 at Cal State Bakersfield. Aaron Stroosma, Sean Sutton and Chase Wells each drove in a run for the Redhawks (17-30-1, 6-14 Western Athletic Conference).

Softball

Seattle U fell twice to top-seeded host New Mexico State in the WAC championships. The Aggies claimed the title with wins of 15-14 and 10-0 in six innings.

Seattle U (20-32) wrapped up one of its best seasons in program history, including its first appearance in the WAC title game. Andie Larkins, Madison Cathcart, Jessica Flanagan and Maddy Kristjanson were named to the all-tournament team for the Redhawks.

Men’s soccer

Sounders FC 2 (4-4-1, 13 points) earned its first draw of the season, securing a road point in a scoreless bout against league-leading San Antonio FC (7-0-2, 23 points). Unbeaten in three consecutive matches, S2 sits in a tie for third place in the USL Western Conference. Next week, S2 continues its road swing with its first game against Reno 1868 FC.

Track and field

Washington senior Carson Fuller had a career-best throw of 244 feet to win the javelin title at the Pac-12 championships in Eugene. Pole vaulter Blaise Black made the podium in third place at 16-3½. In the team standings going into the final day Sunday, the Huskies men are fifth with 33 points and the UW women are 10th with seven.

Washington State’s Brock Eager won the men’s hammer throw at 221-1. The WSU women are tied for third with 25 points and the Cougars men are seventh with 31.5.

• The SPU trio of Mary Charleson, Alyssa Foote and Sarah Macdonald went 2-3-4 in the 5,000 meters and freshman Brooke Benner set three personal bests and scored in all three of her events at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in Monmouth, Ore. The SPU women finished fourth with 109.5 points.

Benner had lifetime outdoor bests in the high jump (5-4½ for fourth place), triple jump (37-3¼ for seventh) and 400 hurdles (1:03.82 for seventh).

• Michigan’s Joe Ellis from Eastlake High School in Sammamish broke the school record by winning the hammer throw at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in State College, Pa. His heave of 232¾ feet broke his school record by more than three feet.