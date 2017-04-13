No. 30 Washington upsets the No. 1 Beavers 3-2.

Oregon State came to Seattle ranked No. 1 in the nation and riding a 23-game winning streak, one off the Pac-12 record for baseball.

The 30th-ranked Huskies put an to that run on Thursday night, winning 3-2 at Husky Ballpark.

UW scored all three runs in the sixth inning. Willie Mac­Iver drove in the first run with a double. Two runs came in on a throwing error.

Noah Bremer came on in relief in the second inning and gave up a run on nine hits. He struck out nine and walked one in eight innings.

He finished the game and threw 134 pitches.

Basketball

• Little-used guard Bryan Alberts is leaving Gonzaga in search of more playing time.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore said he is not sure where he will land, but he is expected to seek a Division I program. Alberts played in 24 games last season, averaging 5.9 minutes and 1.8 points.

• Missouri announced that 6-foot-3 point guard Blake Harris from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C., has signed a financial-aid agreement. Harris originally committed to Washington but asked for his release when Lorenzo Romar was fired.

More Baseball

• Washington State’s rally fell short in a 6-5 loss to Arizona State in Tempe. The Cougars (15-15, 2-8 Pac-12) trailed 6-1 through four.

Softball

• No. 12 Washington handed No. 4 Oregon (36-3, 9-3 Pac-12) its first home loss of the season 4-2.

Ali Aguilar hit her eighth homer of the season for UW (30-9, 7-6) and was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Boxing

• The University of Washington boxing team claimed five national titles at the National Collegiate Boxing Association national championships over the weekend in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The UW women’s team took second and the men were third.

For the women, Jacque Ines (125 pounds) won her third national title, and Zasha Sepulvada won at 132. The women, three time defending champs, lost by two points. James Porter (147) won his second men’s title, and Jasper Bourgette (165) and Edgar Cortes (185) were also champs.

Beach Volleyball

• Washington (3-4) won 10 of 11 sets to sweep Sacramento State 5-0 to start a busy road trip. UW faces three Pac-12 opponents over the next two days starting with California on Friday.

track and field

• Washington State’s Alissa Brooks was fourth in the heptathlon at the Mt SAC Relays. She was the second-best collegian at the meet, with 5,616 points.