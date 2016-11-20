The Dawgs will play at the University of Denver on Saturday.

University of Washington forward Elijah Rice had the goal at his mercy. He broke free from the New Mexico defense, took a big swing — and sliced his shot high and wide of goal.

A few minutes later: Another chance. This one was actually tougher to pull off. Rice shouldered aside a Lobo, cut inside, made another man miss and waited for a seam to open up.

The true freshman rolled his shot inside the far post for the Huskies’ third goal, the one that all but sealed their entry into the final 16 of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament.

It was a redemptive kind of night for UW. Its 4-1 win on Sunday at Husky Soccer Stadium avenged a national quarterfinal loss to New Mexico on this same field three postseasons ago, as well as two straight home losses to end this regular season.

Washington, the 11th seed, plays at No. 6 University of Denver on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“I was here when New Mexico knocked us out,” said redshirt junior Beau Blanchard, who spectacularly netted UW’s fourth goal. “I wasn’t on the field, because I was redshirting, but I remember what a heartbreaking way it was to go out. It was really nice for the guys like (Justin) Schmidt, who have been here for a while, to get some revenge on them.”

The emphatic final score slightly undermines just how tough a matchup the Lobos looked like in the first half Sunday.

“We thought this was as hard as any second-round matchup in the country, as well as New Mexico’s been playing,” UW coach Jamie Clark said.

UNM controlled much of the early passages of play, and it was rewarded with a 21st -minute goal that Patrick Khouri smashed off the underside of the bar.

Washington answered less than seven minutes later, when Schmidt scored directly off a corner kick with a curler that soared over all the bodies huddled in the box.

“At halftime, there was nothing to worry about,” Huskies junior Henry Wingo said. “We didn’t even want halftime to come, we were just so excited to get back on the field and keep the momentum going.”

Wingo, a Shorecrest High product and Sounders Academy kid, set up the go-ahead goal with a low cross that Scott Menzies slid into the net just after halftime. Rice fired wide a few minutes later, then netted the killer third in the 56th.

“Elijah is a big-game guy,” Clark said. “He’s a coach’s nightmare, because he doesn’t always do it on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, but he knows and believes he will do it on Saturdays and Sundays. And he did. … He could miss three more and he’d still be hungry for the next. Good strikers have it.”

By the time Blanchard scored the fourth by dribbling past multiple Lobos and finishing with a sizzling drive, it was hard to fathom how these Huskies had been shut out at home in their last two Pac-12 matches.

That blip aside, it’s fair to categorize UW as a team peaking at the right time. Before that rough weekend, they’d won six straight, including an upset of defending-national-champion Stanford in Palo Alto.

“It was tough for us to lose those last two Pac-12 games, but at the same time, we had been on a roll going into that,” Blanchard said. “Those games brought us back down to reality. This game was huge for us to get the wheels turning again.”

They’ll roll into Denver next weekend, with what would be a historic College Cup appearance just two wins away.