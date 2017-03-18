It wasn’t always pretty, but the Washington women’s basketball team overcame a woeful three-point shooting performance and pulled away from the upstart Bobcats in the second half.

The third-seeded Huskies withstood a blistering offensive onslaught from Peyton Ferris to beat No. 14 seed Montana State 91-63 on Saturday in the first-round of the women’s tournament.

In her first game at Alaska Airlines Arena since scoring a Pac-12 record 57 points and breaking the NCAA all-time scoring mark, Kelsey Plum never found the mark from long range.

The 5-foot-8 point guard was 1 of 7 downtown, but was able to get the rim for layups and mid-range jumpers for most of her 29 points.

Meanwhile, Chantel Osahor dominated inside with 19 rebounds and 16 points for her 28th double-double this season.

The Huskies expected big performances from their two stars in their first home NCAA tournament game since 1995.

However, it was unclear if UW’s supporting cast would step up in front of its third sellout crowd this season. In the two previous games in front of a capacity crowd, the rest of the Huskies accounted for less than half of the scoring.

This time, guards Aarion McDonald and Natalie Romeo provided a much-needed offensive lift.

McDonald darted into the lane for many of her 13 points and Romeo had 11 points and made three three-pointers.

Washington faces No. 6 Oklahoma on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16 in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners defeated No. 11 Gonzaga 75-62 in the earlier game.

Montana State, the Big Sky tournament champion, put a scare into the Huskies early and looked as if it had a chance to become the first No. 14 seed to win an NCAA tournament game.

The Huskies trailed 17-16 after the first period, largely because it misfired on 9 of 10 three-pointers in the quarter and Delany Junkermier banked in a rainbow 21-footer at the buzzer for Montana State.

And Ferris had a plenty to do with UW’s early struggles.

The 5-9 forward finished with a career-high tying 33 points on 10-for-28 shooting. She was 10 of 12 on free throws and had seven rebounds.

Riley Nordgaard had 10 points, but no other Bobcat scored in double figures.

The Huskies shot just 24.1 percent (7 of 29) on three-pointers, but forced 14 turnovers.

Washington outscored Montana State 22-10 in the second period to take a 38-27 lead into halftime.

The Huskies stretched their lead to 16 points (47-63) after three quarters and led by as many as 31 midway in the fourth.