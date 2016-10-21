If the pick is correct, then Washington may end its Big Dance drought as the top seven teams last year made it to the NCAA tournament.

SAN FRANCISCO — Lorenzo Romar isn’t putting much stock into predictions these days — even the surprisingly bright forecasts that foretell a possible NCAA tournament berth.

The Washington men’s basketball coach didn’t have much of a reaction Friday when the Pac-12 released its preseason media poll that tabbed the Huskies sixth.

Defending champion Oregon received 23 first-place votes and was tabbed as the Pac-12 title favorites for the first time in the history of the program. Arizona collected four first-place votes for second.

It seemed to be an optimistic view of Washington, which lost its top three leading scorers who represented 60.4 percent of UW’s scoring.

And when you consider the Pac-12 sent seven teams to the NCAA tournament last season, well the prediction of a top-half finish in the conference suggests this will be the season UW finally ends its five-year NCAA tourney drought.

But Romar isn’t making Big Dance reservations yet.

“It’s definitely one of our goals, but I never get caught up in preseason polls,” he said. “If that was the case and you automatically went to the tournament based on where you were picked, then I would really look into those things.

“I think they’re fun. It gives our fans something to talk about, but ultimately it’s just people’s opinion. Regardless of where we’re picked, we have to go and play the season.”

To that end, the Huskies are finalizing the starting lineup and rotation before their Oct. 29 closed scrimmage against Saint Mary’s. They also have a Nov. 3 exhibition against Western Washington before hosting Yale on Nov. 13 in the season opener.

“It’s a dogfight for the starters,” he said. “It really is. There are probably eight, nine guys in contention for the starting spots and those are probably the ones when it’s all said and done will be in the rotation. It’s going to be close. The best players may not start. The five that make the best team at the beginning of the game is what we’ll go with.”

It’s a good bet point guard Markelle Fultz, a freshman-of-the-year candidate, senior center Malik Dime, UW’s captain, and sophomore forward Noah Dickerson will end up in the starting lineup.

Dickerson struggled with consistency and conditioning while finishing last season on the bench, but lately Romar has raved about his low-post scoring and improved fitness.

The UW coach has also touted Dime’s development at both ends of the court.

“I really worked on my offensive game because I felt like that was one of my biggest handicaps,” said Dime who set UW’s single-season record with 88 blocks last season. “I could have contributed more on offense and it would have helped my team. … That 15-foot (jumper), I’ve really been working on it.”

Sophomore guards Matisse Thybulle, Dominic Green and David Crisp are in contention for the other two starting spots.

Though UW led the Pac-12 with a 83.9 scoring average, Dime believes the team’s identity and fate is tied to its defense.

“Trust me, we’re going to score points, but it starts with defense and what we’re doing to stop teams,” he said. “That’s where we’re getting better.”