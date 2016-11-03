Star freshman Markelle Fultz took over as UW trailed by three in the final four minutes, scoring six straight points. Washington won 109-103 over their Division II opponent.

The Huskies were in danger of dropping their first exhibition in 14 years before Markelle Fultz took over.

Trailing by three points in the final four minutes, the star freshman point guard scored six straight points on three possessions and the Washington men’s basketball team regained control before pulling away at the end for a 109-103 victory over Division II powerhouse Western Washington on Thursday.

The pregame hype surrounded Fultz, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes.

However, he began the game on the bench and the sparse crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena had to wait before he made a delayed debut.

The Huskies started an unconventional lineup that included one returning starter (guard Matisse Thybulle) and the team’s second-leading returning scorer (guard David Crisp) with three newcomers (guard Bitumba Baruti and forwards Sam Timmins and Matthew Atewe).

Fultz made his first appearance with 16:41 remaining and quickly went to work. He converted his first two shots — a three-pointer and a layup — that put Washington ahead 13-11 with 13:50 left in the first half.

Still, the Huskies had difficulty pulling away from the Vikings, which were picked to finish second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

Fultz displayed several of the qualities that makes him a projected top-three pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He had no problems getting to the basket and showcased deft passing skills, including a no-look pass to Timmins for a two-hand dunk.

On the bright side, Timmins, Dime, Atewe and Noah Dickerson — who sat out due to an undisclosed injury — give UW the most low-post scoring options its had in the Romar era.

The Huskies, though, must solve two problems if they’re going to snap a five-year NCAA tournament drought.

They were sloppy with passes and committed several unforced errors that resulted in 16 turnovers.

Washington’s perimeter defense also came up lacking against Western Washington, which sank 12 three-pointers. UW tried a man-to-man defense and 3-2 zone, and nothing could cool off the hot-shooting Vikings until they grew tired in the end.

Neither team led by more than six points in the first half, and the Huskies took a 43-39 lead into the break.

Washington fell behind 58-54 when Romar turned to a small lineup that included guards Dominic Green, Fultz, Crisp, Thybulle and a post player.

The Huskies pushed the pace and momentarily regained control while surging ahead 67-61.

Western Washington didn’t go away and surged ahead 87-84 before Fultz took over. After scoring six straight points, UW led 90-87 and kept the Vikings at bay.

Green led the Huskies with 25 points while Crisp had 23. Washington also received 17 points from Thybylle while Dime and Timmins each had 10.

Dickerson is expected to return when Washington opens the regular season at home Nov. 13 against Yale.