Washington takes second at Regionals, ending 19-year drought after edging Kentucky 196.55 to 196.2.

Nineteen years since it last qualified for the NCAA Championships, the Washington gymnastics team will return to the national stage after placing second in an NCAA Regional on Saturday night on its home floor at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The 13th-ranked Huskies, holding a 0.2-point lead for second place heading into its final rotation on beam, maintained its hold on second despite one fall, edging 12th-ranked Kentucky 196.55 to 196.2.

“It’s been a joy to coach them,” first-year coach Elise Ray said. “They have so much heart. They wanted this as badly as I did. We have this partnership of just wanting this goal for this team, to leave a legacy and make history.

“They have worked for this,” Ray said. “They have pushed themselves, and they deserve the success that they had tonight, 100 percent.”

The defending national champion and No. 1-ranked team, Oklahoma, dominated the meet with a score of 198.075. The top two finishers in six regional meets advance to the national meet in St. Louis April 14-15. The Seattle regional also included No. 32 Stanford (195.575), No. 34 BYU (195.025) and No. 24 Utah State (194.85).

Washington juniors Hailey Burleson (39.4) and Joslyn Goings (39.225) placed third and sixth in the all-around. Oklahoma freshman Maggie Nichols took first (39.75), followed by senior teammate Chayse Capps (39.55). Kentucky sophomore Alex Hyland and freshman Mollie Korth tied for fourth (39.3).

Burleson, Goings and Ray all said they did not know how close the score was entering the final rotation.

“On purpose,” Ray said. “I didn’t want to know because I didn’t want to exude any nervousness or tension onto the girls. I just wanted it to be like a normal beam routine for us. They can read me, so I wanted to make sure my demeanor was very calm. If I knew, I wouldn’t have been calm.”

Told that the margin was 0.2 of a point, Ray’s eyes widened.

“Oh, my gosh,” she said. “If I knew, I think they would have seen that in me.”

Goings and Burleson, the fifth and sixth competitors in UW’s six-gymnast beam rotation, followed a fall by senior Janae Janik. Neither watched Janik’s routine, though her score posted at the head judge’s table caught her eye.

“That doesn’t affect me,” Goings said. “It’s not my personal performance. I just have to do what I need to do.”

Burleson was off the competition floor, underneath the stands, when Janik fell.

“I like to have like, a little cave out in the hallway, so I just put my headset on and have someone come and get me when it’s my turn,” Burleson said. “We’re already perfectionists and put all this pressure on ourselves. Not knowing, being oblivious to the whole thing, helps a lot.”

Goings posted a 9.775. Burleson tied for the third-best beam score of the night with a 9.9, nailing a front aerial back handspring.

“If you would have asked me two years ago if I would have been anchoring on beam, I would have said absolutely not,” Burleson said. “That may have been the highlight routine of my career.

“This could have been our last meet. We just wanted to leave everything on the floor. If we made it, we made it. If we didn’t, we didn’t. We just killed it, and we made it. That’s awesome.”

“Nationals has been our goal since preseason started,” said Goings, who was part of a UW team that placed third at regionals last year. “We’ve had that fire in us since then, and we’ve put in all this hard work, and we just wanted to come out here and show what we can do.”

Note

• UW senior Kaitlyn Duranczyk tied for second on bars with a 9.95. Junior Zoey Schaefer, the second UW gymnast to compete on beam, posted a 9.875 and placed seventh. Senior Alexandra Yacalis tied for second on floor (9.9). Burleson and Duranczyk finished in a nine-way tie for sixth at 9.875.