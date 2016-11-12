You have to think that if the Huskies win out, not only can they get in, but they probably will.

It’s bleaker, it’s grimmer, but it’s not over.

It was a brutal wakeup call, but hardly a wake.

The Huskies’ hopes of making the College Football Playoff took a left hook to the chin after USC’s 26-13 win Saturday night, but they certainly haven’t been knocked out.

In fact, in the end, that Trojans’ beatdown might end up being a good thing.

Here’s what we know: For the first time in 31 years, the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 teams in the country all lost on the same day. The CFP selection committee likely just took its stack of notes and flung it into the air.

Clemson, Michigan and Washington — all favored by more than a touchdown — fell to unranked teams on a day defined by chaos. A night hadn’t ended that shockingly since…well, Tuesday, I suppose.

Here’s what else we know: The CFP selection committee doesn’t think much of Washington’s schedule. It put the Huskies (9-1, 6-1 in the Pac-12) below a one-loss Texas A&M team in its first ranking two weeks ago, essentially saying “play someone and we’ll take you seriously.”

Well, Saturday they played someone — then gave up twice as many points as they scored. So what does this mean moving forward?

It’s almost impossible to say right now given the pandemonium that just took place, but the thought is that UW could afford a loss less so than Clemson and Michigan.

The initial message the committee sent was that a one-loss Washington team— which had the 91st toughest nonconference schedule — would finish below any other one-loss school from a Power 5 conference. But that might not hold true in the end.

The first three criteria the selection committee lists when it comes to playoff consideration are championships won, strength of schedule, and head-to-head competition. And if you look at the past two years (obviously a small sample size) it has stuck to those principles.

Never have two teams from the same conference been in the playoff. Never have two teams that played each other earlier in the season made the playoff, either.

You look at those two facts and you have to think that if the Huskies win out, not only can they get in, but they probably will.

With the Wolverines losing Saturday, the odds of two Big Ten teams making the playoff seem extremely unlikely. Assuming they win out before playing each other, the victor in the Ohio State-Michigan game should be the sole representative from that conference. It seems equally unlikely that the CFP would send Louisville and Clemson — both ACC representatives — to the playoff considering they each have one loss and have already played each other.

So could the Big 12 champ jump a one-loss UW team? You never know. But given how the teams at the top of the standings — Oklahoma and Oklahoma State — each have two losses (including a combined three losses to unranked teams) that doesn’t seem all that probable, either.

Having said all that, none of that should really matter to the Huskies right now. As Washington coach Chris Petersen said Saturday “if guys are looking down the horizon, you’re going to get hit right between the eyes.”

Considering Petersen’s approach and his disdain for even talking about the postseason at this point of the year, it’s doubtful the Huskies were looking too far ahead. But if they were, it’s better to get that slap in the face now than later.

The truth is, Washington lost to a better team Saturday. There was nothing fluky about it. Seemed anytime USC (7-3, 6-2) needed a big play, it got it. And aside from a wide-open John Ross scoring on a 70-yard touchdown pass, the Trojans yielded almost nothing defensively.

If you believe in the idea that a rough defeat can serve as a shock to the system, then Saturday might have been a blessing.

If there were wrinkles that needed ironing, or a sense of overconfidence among some players, better to get the reality check against USC than in a game that would cost them a shot at the conference title.

We still don’t know how good the Huskies are. The Trojans were the best team they’ve faced all season, and USC had its way with the Huskies on UW’s home field.

Washington is glad that game is done with. But theHuskies’ playoff hopes? Not done whatsoever.