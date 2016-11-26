The Washington Huskies (4-2) dug a big first-half hole Saturday night and couldn’t recover, falling to TCU (6-0), 93-80, in the championship game of the Global Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

Freshman star Markelle Fultz led the Huskies (4-2) with 27 points, but spent most of the second half on the bench with foul trouble. He picked up his fifth with seven minutes to go.

Early on, this wasn’t the Washington team that overwhelmed Western Kentucky in the second half on Friday night.

The Huskies missed eight of their first nine shots during the game’s first seven minutes and had two rebounds to TCU’s 11 as the Horned Frogs (6-0) ran out to a 19-4 lead.

“We came out flat, and they came out with great energy,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said. “So that’s a bad combination. ”

For each Huskies rally, TCU had an answer.

Fultz keyed a 13-3 second-half run when he hit a three-pointer and then brought the sparse Washington-leaning crowd to its feet with a steal and dunk.

But on the next trip down the floor he picked up his fourth foul when he tripped TCU freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher diving for a loose ball. There were almost 15 minutes left when Fultz went to the bench.

“It’s unfortunate,” Romar said of Fultz’s foul trouble. “I think he was on his way to about 40 points tonight. Even with Markelle out of the game, we came back and cut the lead a couple of times.”

Noah Dickerson scored six of UW’s next eight points to cut the Horned Frogs’ lead to 54-52, the closest the Huskies had been since the game’s first two minutes.

But TCU responded and pushed the lead back to 11 on a run that ended with back-to-back three-pointers.

“We came out really flat, and fighting back like that is hard to do,” Dickerson said. “We got so close twice, and it’s so hard to expend that much energy over and over.”

When Fultz returned, the Huskies were down 15.

Less than two minutes later, he was back on the bench for good.

“If we brought even half the energy we had in the second half (on Friday), it would have been much closer at the end,” said Dickerson, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds. “Their guards were really, really quick.”

The TCU guards sliced through the Washington defense. Fisher, Alex Robinson and Kenrich Williams combined for 45 points.

“We have to do a better job of protecting the lane (on Wednesday),” Romar said. “We gave up more layups tonight than we had all season.”

A night after Washington held Western Kentucky to 25 percent from the field, TCU made more than 52 percent of its shots.

Robinson led TCU with a career-high 24 points off the bench, as the Horned Frogs’ bench outscored UW’s 48-18.

In a scheduling quirk, the teams meet again Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.