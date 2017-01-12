The game was close until the Huskies went cold in the last 4½ minutes, losing 69-59 at California.
BERKELEY, Calif. — Ivan Rabb scored 20 points and had 14 rebounds and Jabari Bird added 16 points as California beat visiting Washington 69-59 on Thursday night.
The Huskies (8-8, 1-3 in Pac-12) erased a 10-point Cal lead with a quick 10-point surge early in the second half and the game was close until the Huskies went cold in the last 4½ minutes.
A layup by David Crisp at 4:35 pulled Washington within 59-57 but the Huskies didn’t score again until a layup by Noah Dickerson with 1:48 to play. That was the only UW basket in the final seven attempts.
Crisp led the Huskies with 16 points and Dickerson had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Stephen Domingo made two free throws for the Bears and Rabb had a follow up layup and hit a jumper to make it 65-57 with 2:22 to play. After Dickerson’s bucket, Charlie Moore and Rabb each made a pair of free throws in the final minute to seal it.
The Golden Bears (12-5, 3-2 Pac-12) made 11 of 15 free throws in the second half.
