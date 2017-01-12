The game was close until the Huskies went cold in the last 4½ minutes, losing 69-59 at California.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Ivan Rabb scored 20 points and had 14 rebounds and Jabari Bird added 16 points as California beat visiting Washington 69-59 on Thursday night.

The Huskies (8-8, 1-3 in Pac-12) erased a 10-point Cal lead with a quick 10-point surge early in the second half and the game was close until the Huskies went cold in the last 4½ minutes.

A layup by David Crisp at 4:35 pulled Washington within 59-57 but the Huskies didn’t score again until a layup by Noah Dickerson with 1:48 to play. That was the only UW basket in the final seven attempts.

Saturday UW men @ Stanford, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Crisp led the Huskies with 16 points and Dickerson had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Stephen Domingo made two free throws for the Bears and Rabb had a follow up layup and hit a jumper to make it 65-57 with 2:22 to play. After Dickerson’s bucket, Charlie Moore and Rabb each made a pair of free throws in the final minute to seal it.

The Golden Bears (12-5, 3-2 Pac-12) made 11 of 15 free throws in the second half.