The game was close until the Huskies went cold in the last 4½ minutes, losing 69-59 at California.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Now four games into their Pac-12 men’s basketball season, coach Lorenzo Romar’s Washington Huskies continue to struggle.

Ivan Rabb scored 20 points and had 14 rebounds and Jabari Bird added 16 points as California beat visiting Washington 69-59 on Thursday night.

The Huskies (8-8, 1-3 in Pac-12) erased a 10-point Cal lead with a quick 10-point surge early in the second half, and the game was close until Washington went cold in the last 4½ minutes.

Saturday UW men @ Stanford, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

A layup by David Crisp at 4:35 pulled UW within 59-57 but the Huskies didn’t score again until a layup by Noah Dickerson with 1:48 to play. That was the only UW basket in their final seven attempts.

Crisp led the Huskies with 16 points and Dickerson had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman Markelle Fultz scored 12 points — his 11th straight game in double figures. But Fultz was held 10 points below his season average and was limited to 3-of-15 shooting.

UW was missing center Malik Dime, who is out 4-5 weeks with a broken pinkie finger suffered in the final minutes of Saturday’s win over Oregon State. Dime, a 6-9 senior, is second in the Pac-12 with 39 blocks.

California used its size to its advantage, scoring 22 second-chance points on 18 offensive rebounds and knocking in 32 points in the paint. The Huskies had to battle Cal’s tall front line while playing the majority of the game with four guards and one big.

The Golden Bears (12-5, 3-2 Pac-12) made 11 of 15 free throws in the second half.

Stephen Domingo made two free throws for the Bears and Rabb had a follow-up layup and hit a jumper to make it 65-57 with 2:22 to play. After the Dickerson bucket, Charlie Moore and Rabb each made a pair of free throws in the final minute to seal it.

Dickerson’s nine rebounds matched his highest over the past four games.

Washington hasn’t won at Cal’s Haas Pavillion since 2013.

The Huskies’ Bay Area swing continues with a game at Stanford on Saturday night. They return home for a Wednesday game against Colorado.