It must take a lot to impress Keishawn Bierria.

A heads-up play from Washington’s junior linebacker on an onside kick put the finishing touches on the Huskies’ 44-18 rout of Arizona State. Bierria’s reaction to his 45-yard return for a touchdown?

“Just doing my job,” he said. “We practice those reps all the time, the onside kicks.”

Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez attempted a soft onside kick straight up the middle of the field, hoping to recover it himself. But Bierria was there to scoop it up and run the other way untouched for his first career touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

“I am not going to go down,” Bierria said, “so you pretty much have to tackle me. I was just trying to do my job and make a play for the team.”

Beavers gets his first start

Redshirt freshman middle linebacker DJ Beavers had six tackles for UW in his first start in place of Azeem Victor.

Victor, UW’s leading tackler and one of the most menacing defenders in the Pac-12, broke a bone in his lower right leg during last week’s loss to USC and is out for the season.

The Huskies were also without starting safety JoJo McIntosh, who watched in street clothes from the UW sideline with an unspecified injury. UW coach Chris Petersen said he didn’t believe McIntosh’s injury is a long-term deal

“We think he’s going to be ready (for the Apple Cup), we hope,” Petersen said.

Junior safety Ezekiel Turner made his first start of the season in place of McIntosh.

Big day for Ross

UW junior receiver John Ross III had a career-high 12 catches (for 95 yards), tied for the fourth-most in UW single-game history. Ross has 991 yards receiving this season, and is looking to become the fifth player in UW history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

Notes

• The Huskies, as they did last year in Tempe, used four 6-foot-tall purple sheets on their sideline to disguise their play-calling signals. Arizona State notoriously employs an intricate sign-stealing system, and several opponents have gone to such great lengths to try conceal their hand signs.

• Cameron Van Winkle became the first UW kicker with 60 or more PATs in a season. He has converted 61 of 64 attempts this season.

• UW honored 14 seniors before their final game at Husky Stadium: Brandon Beaver, Drew Before, Shane Brostek, Darrell Daniels, Jake Eldrenkamp, Kevin King, Michael Kneip, Jeff Lindquist, Joe Mathis, Taelon Parson, Hayden Schuh, Damion Turpin, Van Winkle and Psalm Wooching.